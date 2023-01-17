YOU ARE AT:Private 5GWell, technically… one telco cannot provide the full enterprise network story: BICS'...
Well, technically… one telco cannot provide the full enterprise network story: BICS’ Ann Heyse (Ep. 88)

Private 5GPodcastWell Technically...Sponsored

In the latest episode of Well, technically…. Ann Heyse, Global Telco Solutions Manager at BICS, tells the story of Industry 4.0, focusing on private networks and telcos, both of which, she says, are main characters.

Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

