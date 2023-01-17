YOU ARE AT:CarriersDish seeks another $500 million in financing for its network
nex-tech 5g rural us cellular ericsson router

Dish seeks another $500 million in financing for its network

Kelly Hill
By Kelly Hill
Carriers

Dish Network has announced that it is seeking another $500 million in financing for its wireless network buildout, following on top of the nearly $2 billion that it sought in late 2022 for the same purpose.

The net proceeds of the debt offering “are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, including the buildout of wireless infrastructure,” with Dish spectrum assets as collateral.

Dish put together a similar financing arrangement in November of last year, only for a far larger sum of $2 billion.

According to Dish’s 8-K filing on the $500 million financing, the value of the company’s spectrum holdings was pegged at about $10 billion.

The 8-K also included preliminary operating numbers for Dish’s results for the full-year results as of December 31, 2022, which included closing out the year with 9.75 million pay-TV subscribers (and losses of 957,000 pay-TV subscribers for the year) as well as 7.98 million wireless subscriber and a loss of 576,000 wireless subs for the year. Dish reported a preliminary churn rate for the year of 4.46% for its wireless subscriber base.

Dish also said that as of December 31, it had “started construction on over 15,000 5G sites, which, if completed, are capable of providing broadband coverage to over 60% of the U.S. population.” Dish said it has construction starts at a rate of about 1,000 5G sites per month.

Previous article
Nokia, Telefonica claim first test of 25G PON technology in Spain
Next article
Telefônica, Nokia fast-track Petrobras private LTE rollout to 18 sites in Brazil

ABOUT AUTHOR

Kelly Hill
Kelly Hill
Kelly reports on network test and measurement, as well as the use of big data and analytics. She first covered the wireless industry for RCR Wireless News in 2005, focusing on carriers and mobile virtual network operators, then took a few years’ hiatus and returned to RCR Wireless News to write about heterogeneous networks and network infrastructure. Kelly is an Ohio native with a masters degree in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley, where she focused on science writing and multimedia. She has written for the San Francisco Chronicle, The Oregonian and The Canton Repository. Follow her on Twitter: @khillrcr

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats