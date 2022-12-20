TIM, Google Cloud launch 5G edge cloud platform in Italy

The edge platform combines Google’s distributed cloud software with TIM’s cloud and 5G infrastructure

Telecom Italia (TIM) and Google Cloud have launched a 5G edge cloud platform in Italy to support the development of new smart mobility applications, including self-driving and assisted cars. The solution is targeting a range of verticals from public administration to startups as a way to accelerate Italy’s digital transformation.

The edge platform is the first of its kind in the country and combines Google’s Distributed Cloud Virtual software with TIM’s cloud and 5G infrastructure. The pair said the platform offers increased application configuration, as well as higher security standards.

Italy’s automated driving lab Modena Automotive Smart Area (MASA) and the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia will tap into these 5G and edge capabilities to test new and advanced solutions for self-driving and assisted cars, particularly those that support highly secure and reliable communication between vehicles and the city infrastructure.

In partnership with TIM, Google Cloud expanded into Italy this summer with a new region in Milan. With Milan now active, Google counts 34 global regions and 103 zones, covering users in more than 200 countries and territories globally. Google Cloud regions are independent geographical areas comprising specific zones, or deployment areas of Google Cloud resources, within a specific physical area. Google encourages Cloud customers to deploy apps in multiple zones across a region, to mitigate potential outages.

In a blog post, Fabio Fregi, Google Cloud’s Italy country manager, said the Milan region will help Italian companies of all sizes with their digital transformation efforts. “This new region is a strong step towards building regional capacity that meets the needs of the Italian digital economy, from availability and data residency, to digital sovereignty and sustainability,” he added.

For TIM, according to Elio Schiavo, the operator’s chief enterprise and innovative solutions officer, the region represents a deepening of the company’s green initiative. “We are inaugurating a strategic infrastructure that will combine the huge economic benefits expected in Lombardy and Piedmont with important advantages for the environment: our network of data centers, designed and built according to eco-sustainability criteria, will allow significant CO2 savings,” said Schiavo.