In this episode of Will 5G Change the World?, Ericsson’s Sashieka Seneviratne, director of sustainability for networks, discusses how operators can sustainably scale 5G without compromising user experience. She discusses this topic from the perspectives of holistic network evolution planning, deployment considerations, and smart data-driven operations. This episode is presented in partnership with Ericsson.

Learn more:

Breaking the Energy Curve Report 2.0: https://www.ericsson.com/en/about-us/sustainability-and-corporate-responsibility/environment/product-energy-performance

Chunghwa Case Study: https://www.ericsson.com/en/cases/2022/chunghwa-telecom-and-ericsson

SaskTel Case Study: https://www.ericsson.com/en/cases/2020/iot-in-agriculture-solution-sasktel-and-intragrain

Deutsche Telecom: https://www.ericsson.com/en/cases/2022/deutsche-telekom-and-ericsson-make-sustainable-connectivity-possible

Elevate 5G: https://www.ericsson.com/en/ran/elevate-5g