India aims to carry out new 5G spectrum auction next year: Report

The government of India is currently analyzing to award new spectrum bands in the range of 3700-4200 MHz and 4700-4800 MHz

India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will seek recommendations from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to conduct a new 5G spectrum auction in the upcoming financial year, local press reported.

According to the report, DoT will make consultations around spectrum pricing, quantity of spectrum to be auctioned as well as the introduction of new spectrum bands.

“Currently, a committee at DoT is deliberating over opening new spectrum bands. Once the committee completes its discussions, Trai’s recommendations will be sought,” a government source said, adding that the auction will also include 4G spectrum and unsold 5G spectrum.

The government will also consult telecom operators and seek their views on the timing of the next auction, the source added.

According to industry sources cited in the report, the government is currently analyzing whether and how to award new spectrum bands in the range of 3.7-4.2 GHz and 4.7-4.8 GHz.

The much-awaited 5G spectrum auction in India concluded on August 1 and according to the country’s telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, local carriers purchased a total $19 billion worth of spectrum.

Reliance Jio walked away with the most spectrum, having spent $11 billion. Airtel won spectrum worth $5.4 billion, while Vodafone received spectrum worth $2.4 billion. Finally, Adani purchased spectrum worth approximately $27 million, which it will use to offer private 5G network services.

Indian telcos Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel have recently started to gradually deploy 5G across India.

Reliance Jio Infocomm already launched the beta trial of its 5G services in parts of Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nathdwara, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel is already offering 5G services in 12 cities across India, according to local press reports.

In October, Bharti Airtel launched 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. The telco’s 5G offering is also currently available in parts of Gurugram, Panipat, Guwahati and Patna.

Airtel is currently using equipment from Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung to provide 5G services. The Indian operator had secured a total of 19,800 megahertz of spectrum in the 900 MHz, 1.8 GHz, 2.1 GHz, 3.3 GHz and 26 GHz bands.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea is currently in talks with several venders for the supply of 5G gear. The telco is also seeking to obtain financial resources for the launch of its 5G network.

Indian state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) could launch 5G services by August of next year, according to recent press reports.

5G subscriptions in India are expected to reach 31 million at the end of this year, according to the latest edition of the Ericsson Mobility report.

The Ericsson report also forecasted that 5G subscribers in the Asian nation will reach 690 million at the end of 2028.