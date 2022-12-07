Key private 5G considerations include spectrum, use case, technology, and network architecture

Private 5G is billed as a vital enabler for enterprise digital transformation in virtually all vertical sectors. Today the telecoms set is working to deliver end-to-end private 5G systems tailored to meet the desired business outcomes of industries ranging from manufacturing and utilities to transportation and healthcare. But, like any well-constructed story, let’s start at the beginning and answer the question, what is a private 5G network?

Private 5G is a secure, highly-optimized, dedicated wireless network that is built to meet the specific needs of a company or organization. Unlike public 5G networks, it is not shared with the general public, but is instead leased or owned by the user. Private 5G networks offer many advantages over traditional public networks, including improved performance, greater security, and the ability to customize the network to meet the needs of specific workflows.

Private 5G networks are also more reliable, and are built to meet the throughput and latency demands of particular use cases without disruption. This is especially important for businesses that need to ensure that their network is available for mission- and business-critical applications.

Reliability and customization among top selling points

When an enterprise is considering investment in a private 5G network, there are a number of factors that need to be carefully studied. First off, spectrum—the primary options are to secure dedicated spectrum from a public network operator, access locally licensed spectrum made available on a geographic basis by regulators in some markets, or rely on shared access to spectrum like with the CBRS band in the U.S.

Second, the technology choice, which is heavily informed by the desired use case and desired outcome. For instance, an outdoor macro base station would probably be a good fit if the goal is to provide reliable coverage against defined KPIs over a wide-area like an oil field or campus. Small cells would be a better fit in a manufacturing environment where the goal is go beyond traditional talk, text and data to connecting sensors or machinery. The right solution will depend on the size of the area to be covered, the types of applications and services to be supported, and the budget.

Finally, the network architecture is key, particularly in the context of interworking with any legacy investments. Given the ease of use and massive installed base of Wi-Fi, many enterprises are pursuing a hybrid approach that combines both. The hybrid option provides the best of both worlds and allows for more efficient use of resources.

In short, private 5G networks could be a good fit for enterprises seeking to take advantage of the many benefits of 5G technology, but with the added security, reliability, and customization that only a dedicated network can provide.

