Ericsson, DNB claim new 5G record in Malaysia

Ericsson and Malaysian state-run operator Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) claimed a world record distance for gigabit speeds over Malaysia’s 5G network.

The test, conducted using 28 GHz spectrum, achieved a peak throughput of 1 Gbps at a record distance of 11.18 km from a radio antenna in Butterworth, Penang to a point off the island.

Ericsson noted that this test paves the way for local mobile network operators to provide better and wider connectivity to reach more consumers and enterprises, because it will allow for the delivery of high quality, wireless broadband connectivity that is cost effective using Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions within the existing 5G coverage area.

“This achievement will allow Ericsson to work with DNB to quickly provide connectivity for schools, hospitals, small and medium businesses, and areas that can benefit from connectivity in a cost-efficient manner and bring connectivity to historically underserved locations,” said David Hägerbro, head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Swedish vendor Ericsson is in charge of the deployment of Malaysian national 5G network. Ericsson recently announced that DNB had selected the vendor’s new energy-saving radios.

In October, Malaysia’s six major telecom operators had signed access agreements with state-run wholesale 5G network operator Digital Nasional Berhad, which is a special-purpose vehicle set up by the Malaysian government with the main goal of deploying and managing Malaysia’s 5G network.

The agreements were signed by Maxis, U Mobile, Celcom Axiata, Digi Telecommunications, YTL Communications and Telekom Malaysia.

According to DNB, 5G coverage in Malaysia has already reached over 38% of populated areas and is on track to achieve the 80% target set by the government by 2024.

DNB had previously confirmed that it had already executed share subscription agreements with four Malaysian telcos – Celcom, Digi, YTL, and Telekom Malaysia – which will collectively take up a 65% stake in the state-run firm.

Celcom and Digi will each take up a 12.5% stake, while YTL and Telekom Malaysia will own a 20% stake each. The government, via the Ministry of Finance, will retain a 35% stake.

DNB previously said that the entire 5G network rollout is expected to cost RM 16.5 billion ($3.54 billion) over the next 10 years. This is made up of RM 12.5 billion for the 5G network equipment and infrastructure as well as RM 4 billion in corporate costs.

The company also said that the implementation of 5G technology will have a positive impact of RM150 billion in the country’s GDP and will create 750,000 jobs.

However, Malaysia’s newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim recently announced that his administration will review a plan under which the previous administration defined the creation of a state-owned 5G network due to the lack of transparency.

Last year, former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in 2021 had unveiled an initiative for a state-owned vehicle to own all 5G spectrum, with various carriers using the infrastructure to provide mobile services across Malaysia.

Following the announcement of this plan, the country’s telcos had raised concerns about a single state company owing all spectrum frequencies.

The new Prime Minister said in a press conference that the government will evaluate the 5G plans to ensure that they had fulfilled with all the required procedures.