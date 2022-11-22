Emergencies can strike anywhere and it’s absolutely critical that first responders have robust communication capabilities. Jen Neenan, the chief operating officer at Parsec Technologies, discusses some of the industry’s biggest challenges around supplying reliable connectivity in emergency situations and how improvements in antenna technology is helping to solve them.
Well, technically… emergencies don’t always happen under a cell tower: Parsec’s Jen Neenan (Ep.84)
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing.