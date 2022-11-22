YOU ARE AT:public safetyWell, technically… emergencies don’t always happen under a cell tower: Parsec's Jen...
well technically

Well, technically… emergencies don’t always happen under a cell tower: Parsec’s Jen Neenan (Ep.84)

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
public safetyNetwork InfrastructureWell Technically...

Emergencies can strike anywhere and it’s absolutely critical that first responders have robust communication capabilities. Jen Neenan, the chief operating officer at Parsec Technologies, discusses some of the industry’s biggest challenges around supplying reliable connectivity in emergency situations and how improvements in antenna technology is helping to solve them.

Previous article
Private network spectrum strategy, Part 1: Ofcom in the U.K.
Next article
Ericsson announces 6G research project for UK

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats