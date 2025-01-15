Kagan: Thank you to AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Starlink, Tesla on LA wildfires

Please allow me to thank the nations wireless and satellite communications providers, their leaders and all their workers for jumping into the middle of the Los Angeles California wildfires. They are helping Americans stay connected and saving lives. That means all the wireless carriers like AT&T Mobility, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless, plus satellite services like Starlink, by Elon Musk and countless smaller providers as well. Thank you all!

People get wireless services from many different suppliers also including Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum, Altice Optimum, Cox Mobile, Pure Talk, Patriot Mobile, Mint Mobile, Consumer Cellular and dozens of others, large and small.

These are all resellers of one of the three big wireless networks, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

Elon Musk is using Tesla Cybertrucks and Starlink to provide internet

In addition, we are seeing new technology as well. We see Elon Musk deploying Starlink satellite service and driving his Tesla Cybertrucks to get signal to the masses.

Today, we have plenty of new and existing ways to communicate.

Examples like wireless and wire line Internet broadband, wire line telephone, Internet based telephone or VoIP, wireless voice, text and Internet, plus now we have satellite service as well.

In fact, today we have many more ways to communicate compared to 9/11. Back then we had simple technology, and we still screwed it all up when one network or device could not communicate with another.

Back then the right hand didn’t know what the left hand was doing.

Just because today, we have more ways to connect does not mean we are out of the woods. Far from it.

We are running into many of the same problems we did back in the 9/11 days. Something we need to fix and quickly, as these kinds of events like wildfires and hurricanes will only continue.

Starlink is new way to keep connected using satellite services

Starlink has quickly deployed and used in emergency situations here in the United States, Ukraine if you recall, and I imagine all over the world.

Remember a few short months ago, the hurricane damage in Georgia, Asheville North Carolina and more? In fact, countless US citizens are still struggling with the basics of life there, but at least they are not out-of-touch.

Thank goodness Starlink was there and could help. Plus, Tesla Cybertrucks have been put into play as well.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, Starlink and Twitter or X, sent this Tweet. “Apologies to those expecting Cybertruck deliveries in California over the next few days. We need to use those trucks as mobile base stations to provide power to Starlink Internet terminals in areas of LA without connectivity. A new truck will be delivered end of week.”

Wireless, satellite, broadband companies are helping victims

These companies and leaders are turning out to be a lifeline for countless users who have been displaced by these wildfires and other natural disasters.

Helping Americans keep in touch with loved ones and emergency through various technologies like voice, text, email and online through social networks and more.

After this event passes, we really need to stop and think about creating a comprehensive system to utilize all these new technologies together, so we can help everyone involved in a disaster like this.

Until that point, and as we are still fighting the fires for weeks to come, let’s focus on saving lives and property.

Unfortunately, lives are overturned. Going forward there will be years of rebuilding ahead. That’s when we really need to fix these communications problems which are still with us.

We know, disasters will continue. However, we should always be prepared. May God bless everyone who has been devastated and all the people who are risking their lives to protect others.