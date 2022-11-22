The EC noted that the calls aim to strengthen the cybersecurity of 5G network infrastructure by supporting secure services

The European Commission has launched an invitation to companies, government agencies and other organizations to submit proposals for “innovative” cybersecurity solutions for 5G network infrastructure, the body said in a release.

The EC noted that an investment of 176.5 million euros ($181.2 million) worth of grants will go towards improving the tools and infrastructures for enhanced cybersecurity cooperation between the member states and the commission.

“The calls aim to strengthen the cybersecurity of 5G network infrastructure by supporting secure services and by improving the testing and certification capabilities of tech solutions and services. The respective grants will also support the implementation of the new rules on cybersecurity of network and information systems (NIS2 Directive) into national legislation, as well as the capacity of Security Operations Centrers across the EU to collect and share information on cyber incidents,” the commission said.

The aim of the initiative is to help boost the EU’s cybersecurity resilience and capacity to “protect, detect, defend and deter cyber-attacks.”

The call for proposals is open until February 15, 2023.

The European Commission has urged all member countries to consider moving away from “high-risk vendors,” clearly referring to Chinese vendors.

According to a report published by Politico, the European body intends to reduce the risk associated with Chinese telecoms equipment in 5G networks.

“We are urging member states who have not yet imposed restrictions on high-risk suppliers to do that without delay, as a matter of urgency,” said Margrethe Vestager, executive vice president of the Commission in charge of digital issues, in a press conference.

In 2020, the European Commission had announced a joint “toolbox” of mitigating measures agreed upon by EU member states to address security risks related to the rollout of 5G technology. Through the toolbox, the member states are committing to move forward in a joint manner based on an objective assessment of identified risks and proportionate mitigating measures.

The EC said that the toolbox addressed all risks identified in the EU coordinated assessment, including risks related to non-technical factors, such as the risk of interference from non-EU state or state-backed actors through the 5G supply chain.

In the toolbox conclusions, member states agreed to strengthen security requirements, to assess the risk profiles of suppliers, to apply relevant restrictions for suppliers considered to be high-risk, including necessary exclusions for key assets considered as critical and sensitive (such as the core network functions), and to have strategies in place to ensure the diversification of vendors.

“The countries who have put the toolbox in use have done that differently, reflecting that there is a different legacy in different countries, which is exactly as we would expect,” said Vestager. “A number of countries have passed legislation, but they have not put it into effect. Obviously, passing legislation is a good thing – making it work is even better.”