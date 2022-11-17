Magyar Telekom picks Mavenir’s 5G packet core

The cloud-native solution will simplify and speed up the deployment of enterprise applications, say the companies

Hungarian telecommunications operator Magyar Telekom has selected Mavenir as its converged packet core provider for its 5G network. According to the companies, the cloud-native, containerized solution will simplify and speed up the deployment of enterprise applications and services by tapping into key 5G features like low latency and network slicing.

Laszlo Boka, platform and core services tribe lead at Magyar Telekom shared in a press release that the operator sought a software partner that could deliver on three main fronts: A converged packet core that would “support all access technology integration from 2G to 5G, an open architecture that could run on our specified hardware and software platforms, and seamless integration with third-party network functions,” Boka listed, adding that Mavenir proved to be “a great candidate” in all three areas.

Part of its cloud-native MAVcore portfolio, Mavenir’s 5G core solution is based on an open architecture and boasts third-party vendor network function (NF) integration. It also has a converged architecture, supporting 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G non-standalone (NSA), and 5G Standalone (SA) modes and runs all access technologies on a common cloud-native platform provided by Deutsche Telekom.

Notably, Deutsche Telekom, in September, replaced its Huawei-provided 5G core with Mavenir’s in response to global pressure to eliminate the Chinese vendor from next-generation networks.

Of the more recent announcement with Magyar Telekom, Ashok Khuntia, president for Core Networks at Mavenir, commented: “Working with Mobile Network Operators globally, we’ve created an agile software delivery process that accommodates specific integration and feature requirements. Integrating Mavenir’s Converged Packet Core into Magyar Telekom’s existing network will enable a fully automated network with the reliability, scale and flexibility to deliver innovative services.”