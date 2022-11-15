YOU ARE AT:Chips - SemiconductorQualcomm merges AI and 5G in Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 
Qualcomm merges AI and 5G in Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Latest Qualcomm flagship mobile platform uses AI to power camera, connectivity, gaming, security and sound

Editor’s note: Qualcomm provided travel, lodging and other accommodations associated with the Snapdragon Summit.

MAUI—At its annual Snapdragon Summit, Qualcomm today unveiled its latest flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which leverages AI to enhance key smartphone experiences, including camera, connectivity, gaming, security and sound. To the connectivity piece, branded as Snapdragon Connect, Qualcomm noted a world’s first 5G AI mobile platform processor, as well as the only commercial Wi-Fi 7 solution that uses High Band Simultaneous Multi-Link. 

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 uses the X70 5G Modem-RF System and uses AI to improve 5G download and upload speeds, coverage, latency and power efficiency. Additionally, the 8 Gen 2 features 5G+5G/4G Dual-SIM Dual-Active meaning the handset can support two SIMs, 4G and 5G or 5G and 5G, without the need to physically swap the cards. The FastConnect 7800 sub-system contains the most advanced Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Of note, Wi-Fi 7 High Band Simultaneous Multi-Link, similar to carrier aggregation in a cellular network, allows a device to alternate between the 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands to improve peak speeds and lower congestion as compared to operation in the 2.4 GHz band. 

Expect to see commercial devices with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 by the end of the year. Qualcomm noted deals with OEMs ASUS, HONOR, iQOO, Motorola, nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, REDMAGIC, Redmi, SARHP, Sony, vivo, Xiaomi, XINGJI/MEIZU, and ZTE. 

Qualcomm’s Chris Patrick, SVP and GM of Mobile Handsets, said in a statement that the 8 Gen 2 “delivers groundbreaking AI, unparalleled connectivity, and champion-level gameplay, enabling consumers to enhance every experience on their most trusted device.” 

To his point around mobile gaming, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powers new Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing. The Adreno GPU is 25% faster than its predecessor and the Kryo CPU is 40% more power efficient than the 8 Gen 1.

On the camera front, branded Snapdragon Sight, the 8 Gen 2 uses an AI neural network to add contextual awareness to the ISP; “faces, facial features, hair, clothes, skies and more—and optimize them individually so every detail receives customized professional image tuning.” 

The Snapdragon Secure suite baked into the 8 Gen 2 covers “isolation, cryptography, key management, attestation, and more—all intricately designed to protect users’ data and privacy.”

The audio details of 8 Gen 2, called Snapdragon Sound, supports spatial audio with dynamic head-tracking “for complete surround-sound immersion,” and also delivers 48 KH lossless streaming audio. For gaming, Snapdragon Sound features 48 millisecond latency and “a built-in voice backchannel for crystal-clear communication to and from other players.” 

Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

