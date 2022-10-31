Huawei calls for joint collaboration to boost ‘ultra-broadband 5.5G’

Huawei said that this technology will deliver home broadband speeds of 10 Gbit/s

What Huawei is calling “Ultra-Broadband 5.5G” is expected to radically transform areas like smart homes, smart campuses and industrial internet by 2030, according to David Wang, Huawei’s executive director of the board and chairman of the ICT infrastructure managing board.

In a keynote speech during the Huawei’s Ultra-Broadband Forum 2022, held in Bangkok last week, the executive said that ultra-broadband 5.5G will be a key milestone on the path to an intelligent world and recommended that the industry take four key steps to accelerate this process.

According to Wang, by 2030, home broadband speeds will reach 10 Gbit/s, marking a huge improvement compared to the current 1 Gbit/s experience. Currently, homes have an average of 5 to 20 devices connected to their Wi-Fi networks. However, this is set to change as smart home devices see broad adoption, which will drive this number up to 150 to 200. It will therefore be essential that fiber-equivalents can reach every room of every home, according to Huawei’s vision.

The Chinese vendor also highlighted that Wi-Fi networks will also be capable of delivering several 10 Gbit/s experiences for mid- and large-sized campuses by 2030, and will need to support intelligent operations and management. Also, micro and small enterprises will need Wi-Fi networks that can deliver large bandwidth, premium experiences, and one-stop intranet services, while industrial Internet will require a bandwidth higher than 10 Gbit/s and a latency lower than one millisecond.

“Ultra-broadband 5.5G will be a key milestone on our path to this intelligent world. To hit this milestone, all industry players, including standards organizations, regulators, operators, and equipment vendors, will need to work together. Together, we will move our industry forward and stride to ultra-broadband 5.5G,” stressed Wang.

The four steps Wang stated the industry must take to reach ultra-broadband 5.5G include defining next-gen standards and reaching consensus across the industry; jointly promoting the rapid adoption of standards across entire product lifecycles, from technological breakthroughs to product development, deployment, and operations; rolling out ultra-broadband 5.5G more quickly using policies and target networks, and exploring new applications and building a prosperous ecosystem.