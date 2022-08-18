Extreme Networks launches first outdoor Wi-Fi 6E outdoor access point

The outdoor AP combines Wi-Fi 6E, advanced security and AI/ML capabilities in a single solution

Extreme Networks revealed the Extreme AP5050, which it claimed is the industry’s first outdoor Wi-Fi 6E outdoor access point (AP) optimized for deployment across all sorts of outdoor venues.

The outdoor AP is designed to be flexible and easy to install and combines Wi-Fi 6E, advanced security and AI/ML capabilities in a single solution. It has three 4×4:4 radios that provide high efficiency, high performance 802.11ax aggregate data rates up to 10 Gpbs. The AP5050 also supports the latest Wi-Fi Alliance WPA3 security certification and features a dedicated tri-frequency sensor, which scans for rogue devices full-time, which the company said “significantly minimizing the risk of vulnerability and attacks.”

In addition, Extreme stated that the AP features cloud-based control, insights and analytics, providing a single pane of glass into critical metrics like network performance, health and security, while offering insights and analytics around app usage and efficiency of venue operations.

Wi-Fi 6E, which refers to the ability for Wi-Fi to leverage the 6 GHz band for unlicensed Wi-Fi operation, promises to deliver faster connectivity speeds and improved capacity when compared to both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi, making it ideal for smartphones, tablets, laptops and, perhaps most exciting, virtual/augmented devices. Further, the multi-user-MIMO (MU-MIMO) capabilities of 802.11ax, or Wi-Fi 6, combined with 6 GHz spectrum band will create a number of use cases both in the home and in the enterprise space.

“Wi-Fi 6E is one of the most significant technology upgrades in networking and we’re excited about the possibilities it will offer to our customers,” Andrew Leong, head of product marketing at Extreme Networks, told RCR Wireless News. “With the AP5050, Extreme will help customers tap into the 6 GHz spectrum and innovate their business in ways never imagined — providing a backbone for new mobile services ranging from biometrics to mobile concessions to immersive AR/VR experiences. We’re helping create the foundation for an entirely new wave of innovation and convenience and an unmatched consumer experience.”