Viavi expands support to 6G research initiatives

Viavi is supporting 6G research activities at the Northeastern University, the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Surrey

Viavi Solutions said it is supporting global academic and industry research into future 6G systems through its new 6G Forward program.

In a release, the firm explained that the the program is designed to provide expertise, technology and funding to promising research initiatives for the next generation of wireless technologies. Viavi has already supported research activities at Northeastern University and the University of Texas at Austin in the U.S. and the University of Surrey in the U.K.

At Northeastern University, Viavi is currently supporting the Institute for Wireless Internet of Things and the Open6G cooperative research center. The group is exploring large-scale RF propagation channel modeling based on AI and ML technologies to develop a city-scale digital twin of a 6G network. The team is also developing a RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC)-enabled Massive MIMO beamforming optimization testbed using the Colosseum 256-port RF channel emulator and the Viavi E500 UE Emulator.

Meanwhile, at the University of Texas at Austin, the company supports the [email protected], a research initiative within the Wireless Networking and Communications Group (WNCG). The key topic of the joint research is applying end-to-end machine learning, specifically deep reinforcement learning (DRL), using adversarial conditions to re-train more robust cellular traffic forecasters.

Also, at the University of Surrey, Viavi is a founding member of the 5G/6G Innovation Center, which is focusing on advanced communication systems and the key challenges in the development of a 5G, 5G Advanced and 6G infrastructure for providing connectivity for future technologies. Viavi noted that key research areas include: Antennas and signal processing; artificial intelligence for wireless communications; intelligent and high-performance networking and service delivery; intelligent RAN technology and management; mobile network security; a new physical layer; the relationship of the terrestrial network with satellite communications; and terahertz components and communications.

“Academic institutions play a vital role in exploring the potential of 6G,” said Ian Wong, CTO Office at Viavo. “We believe it is important to get involved now and to allow disruptive and productive areas of research to see their ideas come to fruition ahead of formal standards definitions. We have had fascinating and beneficial exchanges with our academic partners and we hope to expand the scale of the program in the future.”

Viavi also noted that it is currently involved with several other 6G-focused initiatives globally.

The firm is one of the founding members of the Next G Alliance, an ATIS-led industry initiative focused on advancing North American mobile technology leadership in the 6G field. Within this research alliance, Viavi focuses on the full lifecycle of research and development, manufacturing, standardization and market readiness.

Viavi also participates in the 6G Brains project, which is developing AI-driven multi-agent Deep Reinforcement learning (DRL) to perform resource allocation in 6G networks for Industry 4.0, intelligent transportation, e-health and other applications.

Supported by the European Commission Horizon 2020 Program, 6G Brains initiatives include providing network operators with new options for using and combining sub-6 GHz, mmWave and THz spectrum, as well as optical wireless communications. Viavi also takes part in Japan’s Beyond 5G Promotion Consortium, a forum created with the aim of sharing information about research and development in areas such as integrating cyberspace with the real world, known as Society 5.