Verizon partners with Hi-Rez Studios on 5G mobile gaming ￼

Verizon 5G customers can download the developer’s latest game at ‘super-fast speeds’ on a mobile device

Verizon announced a 5G connectivity collaboration with Hi-Rez Studios that involves the game developer’s new game Rogue Company Elite. The pair are tapping into the carrier’s mmWave and C-band network — which it calls Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband — to make it possible for users to play console-style games on their mobile devices.

According to Verizon, beginning this week, its mobile users who wish to play Rogue Company Elite will be able to use its 5G network to download a high-fidelity graphics package at “super-fast speeds.”

“Verizon, the network America relies on, is built for gaming, with super-fast speeds, massive capacity and low lag on 5G Ultra Wideband, so you never miss a moment of the action when you’re on the go,” said Erin McPherson, head of consumer content and partnerships at Verizon. “With entertainment partners like Hi-Rez, we continue to bring the best experiences to our customers wherever they are – like games you can download in seconds and stream, and the ability to play data-intensive, multiplayer games typically reserved for consoles on your mobile phone.”

This latest news is just another example of Verizon’s commitment to the gaming sector. Just last month, the carrier announced a deal with bring games from Microsoft’s Xbox console to its 5G customers. A press release stated: “Verizon + Xbox = The power to win!”

In a previous conversation with RCR Wireless News, Verizon’s Director of the 5G labs and innovation centers Christian Guirnalda explained the value of 5G, and network technology in general, when it comes to the gaming market. “Is gaming a key […] opportunity of 5G? Absolutely,” he said, adding later that Verizon is “ready to accelerate the ecosystem forward for mobile gaming.”