Spanish telcos concentrate 5G services in large cities: Study

The study revealed that 5G coverage will only reach 3% of the country’s territory next year

5G technology will cover 53% of the Spanish population in 2023, but only 3% of the country’s territory, according to a report published by Spain’s EAE Business School.

The data reveals that half of Spanish citizens will have access to 5G, but the vast majority of them will be concentrated in large cities.

The report, dubbed “Internet of Things: Technology as an ally of sustainability”, stated that 5G is expected to be fully deployed in 2023 and that there will be no changes between 2023 to 2025 in terms of coverage.

“The implementation of 5G is … gradual. It involves an effort by the main operators. However, its development will allow significant progress and further development of Industry 4.0. The increase in speed will allow the development of robotics, and the greater ecosystem for the use of the IoT will be strengthened, among other benefits,” said Cristina Gallego, author of the report and professor at EAE Business School.

Orange Spain is already offering 5G services in 1,222 towns and cities in 51 provinces across the country.

According to the European operator, its 5G network infrastructure reaches 65% of the Spanish population. Orange previously said it expects its 5G network to reach 1,500 localities by the end of this year.

The telco ended June with a total of 1.27 million subscribers in the 5G segment, after a net addition of over 164,000 5G subscribers in the second quarter of the year.

Orange Spain is currently offering 5G services through frequencies in the 3.5 GHz and 700 MHz bands.

Meanwhile, rival operator Telefonica’s 5G network currently covers 82% of the Spanish population. The operator said its 5G network provides coverage to 38 million people in 1,431 towns and cities across Spain.

Telefonica also said it has recently expanded its 5G infrastructure to boost coverage in touristic locations across the country. To expand coverage during the summer season, Telefónica will turn on more than 500 5G sites operating in the 700 MHz spectrum band.

By the end of 2022, Telefonica aims to reach 1,400 municipalities in Spain with its 5G service using this spectrum band, with the goal of reaching 2,400 by the end of 2023.

Telefonica had announced the activation of 5G services using spectrum in the 700MHz band in February.

Vodafone Spain said it expected to reach 1,000 towns and cities with its 5G service, providing a coverage of 56% of the Spanish population by the end of this year.

Masmovil is currently offering 5G service in almost 900 towns and cities in 40 provinces across Spain for the customers of its Yoigo brand.

According to the telco, 57% of the country’s population is already covered with its 5G network infrastructure.

The carrier’s 5G service is being offered via a combination of its own infrastructure and an agreement with rival operator Orange.

Orange and Masmovil have recently signed a binding agreement to combine their operations in Spain.

The telcos had started negotiations in early March of this year. The transaction is subject to approval from antitrust and other regulatory review and is expected to close during the second half of 2023.