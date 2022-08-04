Reliance Jio likely to launch 5G service on August 15: Report

Jio recently secured spectrum in the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 1.8 GHz, 3.3 GHz, and 26 GHz bands

Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio may launch its 5G services as soon as August 15, according to Indian press reports.

“Jio is committed to offering world-class, affordable 5G and 5G-enabled services. We will provide services, platforms and solutions that will accelerate India’s digital revolution, especially in crucial sectors like education, healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing and e-governance,” Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, was quoted as saying. “The speed, scale and societal impact of Jio’s 4G rollout is unmatched anywhere in the world. Now, with a bigger ambition and stronger resolve, Jio is set to lead India’s march into the 5G era,” the executive added.

The operator is the telecom arm of Jio Platforms, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), and has won close to half of all the 5G frequencies auctioned by the Indian government for $11 billion.

Jio has secured spectrum in the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 1.8 GHz, 3.3 GHz and 26 GHz bands.

“Jio is fully ready for 5G rollout in the shortest period of time because of its nationwide fibre presence, all-IP network with no legacy infrastructure, indigenous 5G stack and strong global partnerships across the technology ecosystem,” the telco recently said in a statement.

In January of this year, Reliance Jio confirmed that it had completed 5G coverage planning for 1,000 cities across the country. This coverage planning will enable the operator to roll out 5G services quickly now that the government has awarded 5G spectrum.

Jio said it has been testing the rollout of its 5G services in India using various services including heat maps, 3D maps and ray-tracing technology. “Data driven network planning for Jio’s 5G network is underway based on targeted customer consumption and revenue using Heat maps, 3D maps and ray tracing technology for precise coverage planning to target high consumption and high perception locations,” the company said earlier this year.

Jio has been also testing its own indigenously developed 5G RAN and core technologies.

In related news, telecom analytics company Subex and Jio Platforms announced a partnership with the aim of expanding the latter’s 5G product line.

Under the terms of the deal, Jio Platforms will offer its cloud native 5G core to telcos globally along with Subex’s HyperSense platform for enabling closed loop network automation, product performance and customer experience analytics.

“The Jio Platforms and Subex partnership provides new opportunities to enable end to end 5G services for enterprises and consumers. JPL’s 5G stack complements the digital monetization platforms of Subex to enable a wide range of 5G use cases”, said Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President of Jio Platforms.