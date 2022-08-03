Verizon boosts capacity in fiber network core

In June of this year, Verizon announced that data traffic on its 5G Ultra Wideband network had already increased 249%

Verizon announced it is currently working to increase the capacity of its fiber network by upgrading older router equipment with new equipment, capable of utilizing the latest 400 Gbps-per-port optical technology.

The U.S. carrier said that once the overhaul of the fiber core network is complete, Verizon will be able to manage 115 Tbps of data, which it said will significantly increase the bandwidth needed to support its wireless, home internet, enterprise, small business and Fios customers.

“Our fiber network is the largely invisible foundation that is a key driving force behind providing the scalability and reliability our customers need and expect,” said Kyle Malady, Verizon’s CTO. “This new packet core will provide the reliability and capacity we need today, but more importantly will be able to scale to meet the forecasted future demands that will result from the incredible capabilities of our robust 5G network.”

In June of this year, Verizon announced that data traffic on its 5G Ultra Wideband network had already increased 249%, and it expects exponentially higher increases as more customers adopt 5G. The new optical core, which is being built to meet demand through 2032, is upgradeable to future 800 Gbps and 1 Tbps per-port optical technology, allowing Verizon to manage 230 Tbps of data at any given time.

Verizon highlighted that the new equipment provided by Juniper Neworks is half the size of the existing equipment, reducing space requirements in core facilities. It also offers an “advanced” level of automation, according to the carrier, and it allows for automated interfaces with other network systems to make faster decisions and changes, improves data reporting and analysis and incorporates protocols that enable more intelligent routing decisions.

Additionally, Verizon said, the new equipment will enable the carrier to redesign its network architecture to spread the equipment out to additional facilities across geographies.

Verizon has recently started to expand its 5G service with the deployment of 100 megahertz of C-Band spectrum in many markets across the U.S. following recent trials.

The carrier has said that this new deployment represents a “significant increase” from the 60 megahertz of spectrum it has deployed in its 5G markets to date. Verizon noted that the new spectrum will enable it to offer significantly higher speeds, much greater capacity to accommodate more customers and more robust services.

In the recent trial, using 100 megahertz of C-band spectrum, Verizon’s engineers were able to reach 1.4 Gbps peak download speeds near active cell sites and 500 Mbps further away from the towers. The company noted that this additional spectrum is being made available to customers in certain markets several months earlier than projected due to agreements with satellite providers to clear C-Band spectrum, which was originally scheduled to be cleared in December 2023.

The operator stated customers would ultimately have access to between 140 megahertz and 200 megahertz over the coming months and years as the spectrum becomes available.