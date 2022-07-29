Chinese telcos end June with over 927 million 5G subscribers

Chinese operators recorded a net gain of 28.2 million 5G subscribers in June

China ended June with a total of 927.44 million subscribers in the 5G segment, according to the carriers’ latest available figures.

Chinese operators recorded a net gain of 28.2 million 5G subscribers in June.

China Mobile, the world’s largest operator in terms of subscribers, added a total of 15.81 million 5G subscribers during June. The operator said it ended last month with 510.94 million 5G subscribers.

China Mobile had added a total of 124.14 million subscribers in the 5G segment during the first half of the year.

China Mobile’s overall mobile subscriber base at the end of June amounted to 969.8 million, up compared to 966.6 million in the previous month.

Rival operator China Unicom said it added a total of 5.2 million 5G subscribers during June. The carrier ended the month with 184.9 million 5G subscribers.

Meanwhile, China Telecom added 7.18 million 5G subscribers last month to take its total 5G subscribers base to 231.6 million. During the first six months of the year, the telco had added a total of 43.85 million 5G subscribers.

China Telecom’s overall mobile base amounted to 384.22 million subscribers at the end of June, after adding nearly 3.07 million customers during the month.

Chinese operators have already deployed over 1.85 million 5G base stations across the country, local news agency Xinhua reported, citing data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The ministry reported that Chinese carriers deployed nearly 300,000 5G base stations during the second quarter of the year.

Also, mobile operators are expected to add a total of 600,000 base stations to boost 5G infrastructure across China during 2022.

The ministry also reported that the combined revenues of sectors including electronic information manufacturing, software, communication and the internet totaled over CNY10 trillion ($1.48 trillion).

Last month, China Broadnet became the fourth mobile operator in China to offer 5G services in the country.

The operator already supplies cable services and became the country’s fourth operator when formally inaugurated in 2020, having previously acquired a license for commercial 5G services in 2019. The carrier was initially known as China Broadcasting Network before rebranding earlier this year.

According to previous reports, China Broadnet will use 5G infrastructure owned by China’s largest mobile operator China Mobile.

Last year, China Broadnet and China Mobile said they aim to initially deploy 400,000 5G base stations as part of the companies’ efforts to launch a shared 5G network.

The two companies expect this shared network to reach nationwide coverage within the next two years. In May 2020, the company had announced plans to deploy a nationwide 700 MHz 5G network in cooperation with China Mobile.