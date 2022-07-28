YOU ARE AT:Carriers5G subscribers in MEA region to reach 263m by 2026: Nokia
Nokia 5G

5G subscribers in MEA region to reach 263m by 2026: Nokia

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
Carriers5GLTE

At the end of March 2022, all countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council region had launched 5G services commercially, according to Nokia

5G subscriptions in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region are expected to reach 263 million by 2026, according to a new research by Nokia.

The research shows that the 5G subscription growth will primarily be in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain. Additionally, subscribers in South Africa, Nigeria and North African countries will increase adoption following the release of new spectrum. This trend is triggered by the increasing use of high-bandwidth consumer applications and industrial use cases, the Finnish vendor said.

In GCC countries, 5G technology will dominate with the subscriber base reaching 64% of the total and with data traffic likely to surpass 70% by 2026, according to the study. At the end of March 2022, all countries in the GCC region had launched 5G services commercially, while Bahrain and Kuwait already have nationwide 5G coverage, according to the Nokia report.

In Africa, 5G technology adoption will grow steadily, driven by the evolution of the device ecosystem and 5G spectrum allocations in many countries. While 4G subscribers in the Southern Africa region are projected to reach 105 million (58% of total subscribers) by 2026, 5G will contribute more than one-fifth of data traffic in the same time-frame, Nokia said.

North African operators have seen a high demand for mobile broadband and the region is expected to have a 20% increase in total subscribers by 2026, compared to 2022.

In Central East West Africa, today more than 60% of the total data traffic is carried by 4G. This traffic is expected to grow four times over the next four years. At the same time, 5G subscriptions are expected to account for nearly 10% of the total mobile subscribers in this period.

The Nokia study also reveals that 5G and 4G together are expected to drive more than 90% of data traffic in the MEA region, while total data traffic is expected to increase significantly in the next four years with a compound annual growth rate of 35%.

“Globally, the pace of 5G network rollouts has surpassed 4G/LTE networks. Two years after the first LTE launch there were only 25 million subscriptions across 60 networks, while two years after the first 5G launch, 340 million subscriptions were registered across 155 networks. Similarly, in MEA, our MEA Broadband Index Report finds 40% year-on-year growth in 4G data traffic but a huge 350% year-on-year growth in 5G data traffic in 2021 alone. This trend in the region clearly indicates that there is a pressing need for the adoption and expansion of 5G networks across the region,” said Mikko Lavanti, head of mobile networks for Nokia MEA. “Ultra-low latency and ultra-fast 5G networks can support a plethora of unimaginable use cases such as augmented and virtual reality and uncover new potential in digitizing sectors such as energy, transport, healthcare, manufacturing and education while providing amazing experiences to individual users.”

Previous article
Sunderland takes smart-city 5G to uni areas; West Midlands wins £10m for 5G innovation
Next article
Qualcomm says its Snapdragon W5+ and W5 ‘change the game’ for wearables

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats