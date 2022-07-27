YOU ARE AT:BusinessBAI Communications to acquire ZenFi Networks

BAI Communications to acquire ZenFi Networks

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
BusinessFeatured ContentNetwork Infrastructure

Communications infrastructure provider BAI Communications will acquire ZenFi Networks, a digital infrastructure solutions provider based on the North American east coast. Financial terms were not disclosed. Once the deal is approved by regulators, the ZenFi Networks team will join BAI’s Transit Wireless and Mobilitie entities to represent its U.S. operations.

According to ZenFi, the acquisition will expand the company’s technical and service offerings for existing customers, enhance its network reach and deepen its product portfolio. “The natural alignment between our business and BAI’s North American operations unlocks a range of opportunities to extend the services and support that we are providing our customers, positioning the business to increase its scale and leadership in connected infrastructure delivery,” said ZenFi Networks Co-Founder and CEO Ray LaChance. “Combining ZenFi Networks’ established reputation and relationships in and around New York City, and our expertise in fast-growth segments like small cell deployment with the scale and reach that BAI has across North America and globally, creates the perfect platform to capture the increasing 5G and connected infrastructure growth opportunity.”

Transit Wireless provides across the New York City subway, and when combined with ZenFi’s fiber assets, small cell infrastructure and network colocation facilities, will, according to the companies, strengthen BAI’s capability to deliver against its wider 5G growth strategy and become a scale provider across the New York and New Jersey metro areas.

In a statement, Igor Leprince, group CEO of BAI Communications, commented: “[B]ringing [ZenFi Networks] into the BAI Group is an important step forward in our ongoing push for growth in North America and globally. In the short-term, it enhances our regional operations in the Northeast, further extending the reach of current solutions and expertise we have and building on our vision to assist our customers in delivering an enhanced experience at all points of their customers’ journey, from subway to above ground and from work to home.”

Previous article
Telefónica Germany’s 5G network reaches 14,000 antennas
Next article
Rogers extends deadline to complete Shaw acquisition

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats