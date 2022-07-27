BAI Communications to acquire ZenFi Networks

Communications infrastructure provider BAI Communications will acquire ZenFi Networks, a digital infrastructure solutions provider based on the North American east coast. Financial terms were not disclosed. Once the deal is approved by regulators, the ZenFi Networks team will join BAI’s Transit Wireless and Mobilitie entities to represent its U.S. operations.

According to ZenFi, the acquisition will expand the company’s technical and service offerings for existing customers, enhance its network reach and deepen its product portfolio. “The natural alignment between our business and BAI’s North American operations unlocks a range of opportunities to extend the services and support that we are providing our customers, positioning the business to increase its scale and leadership in connected infrastructure delivery,” said ZenFi Networks Co-Founder and CEO Ray LaChance. “Combining ZenFi Networks’ established reputation and relationships in and around New York City, and our expertise in fast-growth segments like small cell deployment with the scale and reach that BAI has across North America and globally, creates the perfect platform to capture the increasing 5G and connected infrastructure growth opportunity.”

Transit Wireless provides across the New York City subway, and when combined with ZenFi’s fiber assets, small cell infrastructure and network colocation facilities, will, according to the companies, strengthen BAI’s capability to deliver against its wider 5G growth strategy and become a scale provider across the New York and New Jersey metro areas.

In a statement, Igor Leprince, group CEO of BAI Communications, commented: “[B]ringing [ZenFi Networks] into the BAI Group is an important step forward in our ongoing push for growth in North America and globally. In the short-term, it enhances our regional operations in the Northeast, further extending the reach of current solutions and expertise we have and building on our vision to assist our customers in delivering an enhanced experience at all points of their customers’ journey, from subway to above ground and from work to home.”