YOU ARE AT:5GVodafone kicks off 5G SA deployment in Munich
5G
Image: 123RF

Vodafone kicks off 5G SA deployment in Munich

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
5GCarriersNetwork Infrastructure

Vodafone recently said that its 5G Standalone network is currently available to nearly 10 million people across Germany

German carrier Vodafone announced the start of the deployment of 5G Standalone (SA) technology in the city of Munich, the company said in a release.

Vodafone will initially use the existing mobile communications infrastructure to a large extent and, wherever possible, says it is putting its antennas for 5G and 5G SA into operation at the existing 121 mobile communications sites in Munich. The already existing mobile radio stations are being upgraded by installing additional 5G and 5G SA technology, for example on masts, observation towers, church towers and on the roofs of town halls, office buildings and residential buildings.

Currently, 49 locations in the Munich area are already equipped with 5G technology, while a further 21 5G construction projects to be implemented locally by mid-2023.

Vodafone recently said that its 5G Standalone network is currently available to nearly 10 million people in Germany.

Vodafone also said that 5G SA will be activated across the company’s 5G footprint, reaching nationwide coverage by 2025.

The company also said that its 5G network already reaches 45 million people across the country, and it expects its 5G network to be available to 60 million people by 2023.

Last year, Vodafone Germany launched its 5G Standalone (SA) network in partnership with Ericsson, Nokia, Qualcomm and OPPO.

For the 5G expansion, Vodafone is relying on frequencies in the 3.6 GHz, 1.8 GHz and 700 MHz bands in large urban areas, residential areas and suburbs, and rural areas across Germany.

Vodafone previously said that it was installing new 5G antennas from technology partner Ericsson in its 5G network, which transmit data in a significantly more energy-efficient manner. In comparison to previous antenna technology, around 40% energy can be saved in the transmission of data. Vodafone has been testing 150 of these 5G antennas and aimed to convert 900 5G antennas to this energy-saving technology by the end of the current financial year.

Vodafone initially launched its 5G network in Germany in 2019, on 3.5 GHz frequencies that it acquired from Telefónica in 2018.

With its 4G network, Vodafone reaches more than 99% of all households in Germany. Vodafone’s NB-IoT network also covers almost 97% of Germany.

Previous article
Unabiz supplies Finland-made Sigfox air quality sensors to Singapore care homes
Next article
Three UK’s 5G network reaches over 56% of UK population

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats