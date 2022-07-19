YOU ARE AT:5GWell, technically... the 5G era has little to do with smartphones: Matrixx...
Well, technically… the 5G era has little to do with smartphones: Matrixx Software’s Jennifer Kyriakakis (Ep.77)

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Jennifer Kyriakakis, the founder & CMO of Matrixx Software, defines the modern telco and lays out why 5G is a catalyst for the changes they are undergoing. She also explains why things like cloud-native and agnostic architecture should be at the heart of this transformation.

Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

