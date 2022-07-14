AT&T, McDonald’s usher in the ‘future of restaurants’ with fiber internet deal

AT&T will provide its fiber internet solution to more than 750 McDonald’s restaurants across the U.S.

In anticipation of a big change to the restaurant experience, McDonald’s USA has tapped AT&T to provide its fiber internet solution to more than 750 of its locations across the U.S. The carrier claimed that its high symmetrical high-speed connectivity will enable the fast food giant to “elevate the customer experience today while opening the door for emerging technologies.”

McDonald’s is also working with Retail Enterprise Solutions, whose Vice President Michael Colaneri called reliable, high-speed internet a “critical engine for growth and expansion, creativity and innovation.”

“We’re thrilled to work together with McDonald’s to help shape the future of restaurants,” he added.

Customers visiting the included restaurants will experience faster Wi-Fi connectivity on their devices, while those choosing not to visit a physical location can expect an overall better experience on the McDonald’s Global Mobile App, which enables services like contactless Mobile Order & Pay, something that is increasing in popularity.

Further McDonald’s has outlined plans to use the enhanced connectivity to explore additional technologies like the Internet of Things and edge computing.

“Our goal is to provide our customers the best experience possible, and we are excited to offer high speed internet on a broader scale,” commented Whitney McGinnis, CIO and vice president, McDonald’s USA. “Every day, our customers rely on McDonald’s free Wi-Fi to work, study, connect with loved ones or simply relax. They’re able to access the internet on laptops or mobile devices at more than 11,500 participating restaurants with Wi-Fi, always free of charge. Fiber-optics are essential to delivering a seamless experience. This agreement with AT&T helps to ensure our customers can access the internet effortlessly and quickly.”

The 750 McDonald’s locations that are part of the deal were not identified and only represent a fraction of the 13,368 currently located in the United States. However, if the chain is as serious about transforming its dining experience as it seems, there will likely be similar announcements in the future.