YOU ARE AT:CarriersT-Mobile US maintains its 5G lead: Opensignal
5G Omdia

T-Mobile US maintains its 5G lead: Opensignal

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Carriers5G

However, Verizon and AT&T also saw notable increases in 5G download speeds as result of their C-band deployments

Opensignal once again crowned T-Mobile US the fastest 5G carrier in the U.S. in its latest 5G Experience report. That makes this the sixth “win” for the carrier in a row. T-Mobile beat both Verizon and AT&T in the categories of 5G download speeds, achieving 171 Mbps, and 5G upload speed, where it hit 17.8 Mbps.

“While in the previous 5G Experience report our T-Mobile users saw an impressive 93.9 Mbps faster speeds over users on other operators, this time T-Mobile scored over 98 Mbps ahead of its competitors,” Opensignal Principal Technical Analyst Francesco Rizzato noted.

Verizon and AT&T, however, also saw notable increases in download speeds as result of their C-band deployments, with Verizon’s score coming in at 72.8 Mbps — up from 56.2 Mbps in the previous report — while AT&T achieved a score of 53.6 Mbps, up from 49.1 Mbps.

opensignal 5g 5g download 5g
T-Mobile US maintains its 5G lead: Opensignal 5

“On Verizon the use of C-band helps to explain the double-digit improvement in its users’ 5G Download Speed this time compared with the Opensignal report six months ago,” Rizzato explained. “However, we saw a smaller change in AT&T users’ 5G experience because AT&T has opted for a smaller scale initial C-band launch compared with Verizon. It plans for a larger mid-band 5G deployment starting from Q2 — too late for the full impact to show in this report — in order to roll out both its C-band and also its newly acquired 3.45-3.55 GHz spectrum at the same time.”

When it comes to upload speeds, Verizon scored 14 Mbps, while AT&T achieved only 10 Mbps.

opensignal 5g 5g upload 5g
T-Mobile US maintains its 5G lead: Opensignal 6

But speed isn’t the only area where T-Mobile’s 5G network shines. According to Opensignal, the carrier is also leading the way in 5G availability, with its users spending 40.6% of the time on an active 5G connection. When compares to its competitors — 18.7% for AT&T users and 10.6% on Verizon — it’s clear that T-Mobile is dominating this category. Similarly, T-Mobile’s 5G Reach scored of 7.8 on a 10-point scale, which is more than two points ahead of its nearest rival AT&T (5.4 points).

opensignal coverage 5g availability 5g
T-Mobile US maintains its 5G lead: Opensignal 7
opensignal coverage extent 5g
T-Mobile US maintains its 5G lead: Opensignal 8

“T-Mobile is not remaining idle and is continuing to advance the quality of its users’ 5G experience with rising 5G Download Speed and other measures,” said Rizzato. “This is a clear indication that the carrier is pushing ahead on its plans to expand both breadth and depth of its mid-band 2.5 GHz 5G network.”  The analyst firm also highlighted the carrier’s launch of commercial Voice-over-5G in parts of Portland and Salt Lake City, a move it said will improve user experience on its existing Standalone (SA) 5G network.

Previous article
Pardon the PON: How passive optical networks may solve the last mile conundrum (Reader Forum)
Next article
Jet tests maritime 5G with floating base station

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats