Well, technically… smart city data is exciting, but it’s also risky: Ubicquia’s Heather Ritchie (Ep. 76)

On this episode, Heather Ritchie, the chief marketing officer at Ubicquia, uses specific smart city projects around the world as examples of the benefits, and the considerations, such initiatives can bring. She also discusses how recent developments, like COVID-19 and 5G, have finally gotten many smart city efforts out of “project purgatory.”

