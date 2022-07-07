YOU ARE AT:CarriersHuge Group to purchase former Virgin Mobile South Africa

Huge Group to purchase former Virgin Mobile South Africa

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Carriers

Tethys Mobile, formerly Virgin Mobile South Africa, has been in business rescue since September 2020

Huge Group will acquire the remaining assets belonging to Tethys Mobile, formerly Virgin Mobile South Africa. The telco was the country’s first mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), but it hit tough times and in 2020, announced that it was voluntarily entering business rescue. Then network service was terminated for subscribers a year later.

Once the deal is finalized, the telco will undergo yet another name change, this time to Huge Digital Enablement. However, one detail that will remain the same is the role of CEO, which will stay with Zak van de Merwe, who has led Virgin Mobile and Tethys through the business rescue process.

“Huge Group’s involvement comes at the perfect time,” said van de Merwe, “[C]onsumer brands are aggressively embracing the digital mobile channel as a primary element of their customer experience.”

The acquisition will enable Huge Group to offer a technical platform to prospective MVNOs, a market that is reportedly growing quickly in South Africa. “Huge Group’s rationale for acquiring Tethys is the indirect acquisition of its software and technology platform, and the intellectual property related to this software and technology platform,” the company said in a statement.

The company pointed to Tethys’ “sophisticated technical and operational capability,” commenting that it will allow Huge Group to provide a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) to organizations that “aspire to provide MVNO services.”

Specifically, Huge Group detailed several assets it will gain once everything is said and done, including a multi-tenant CRM platform, billing system and an online charging system. In addition to these assets, Huge Group will also become responsible for settling disputes related to the service termination previously mentioned, in addition to several other claims from creditors.

For John Henning, Tethys senior business rescue practitioner, the deal is a purely positive development, which he believes will see the “recapitalization” of the company, as well as new job opportunities and “new contributions made to the South African economy.”

Previous article
Ukraine showers hyperscalers with peace prizes
Next article
Rogers, Shaw fail to reach merger resolution with Competition Bureau

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats