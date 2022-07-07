LG Uplus, Nokia ink MoU to cooperate in 5G Advanced, 6G

LG Uplus and Nokia aim to cooperate for research on the expansion of network structures, bandwidths and service zones

LG Uplus, South Korea’s third-largest mobile operator, has reached a tentative deal with Finnish vendor Nokia to cooperate in research and development (R&D) projects for next-generation wireless standards, Korean press reported.

According to LG Uplus, the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) earlier this week for R&D cooperation in areas of 5G Advanced, an enhanced specification of the current 5G wireless technology, and the 6G standard currently in early development.

Specifically, LG Uplus and Nokia aim to cooperate for research on the expansion of network structures, bandwidths and service zones.

The companies also plan to conduct research on Open RAN (O-RAN), as well as develop energy harvesting technology, which will be used to ensure a stable long-term power supply for wireless sensor networks, and also next-generation antenna technology for as-yet-unstandardized 6G communication systems.

“In order to achieve the level of service quality that can satisfy the clients, it is necessary to upgrade the 5G network while thoroughly preparing for 6G networks as well,” said Kwon Jun-hyuk, who leadse the network unit of LG Uplus.

“The technological collaboration between the two companies in 4G and 5G network technologies will be enhanced in 5G Advanced and 6G,” said Ahn Tae-ho, head of Nokia Korea. “We are expecting that the collaboration will help test and develop future wireless network technology, and would eventually speed up the commercialization of the service.”

In January, the Korean government said that it was working on next-generation network development strategies together with local carriers and tech firms SK Telecom, KT, LG Uplus, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics.

The government and the companies aim to carry out cooperation activities for the development and innovation of 5G backbone and as-yet-unstandardized future 6G networks, the Internet of Things (IoT) and satellite communication.

Samsung Electronics has also recently announced it will collaborate with Korea University to establish a department dedicated to the research and development of next-generation technologies such as 6G.

In 2019, LG established the LG-KAIST 6G Research Center in partnership with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST).

LG and KAIST had previously partnered with U.S.-based test and measurement firm Keysight Technologies with the aim of carrying out research on future 6G technologies.

Under the terms of the agreement, the three partners will cooperate in developing technologies related to terahertz frequencies, widely seen a key frequency band for 6G communications, which have not yet been standardized. The partners aim to complete 6G research by 2024.

LG previously said that 6G is expected to be commercialized in 2029. LG also noted that future 6G technologies will provide faster data speed, lower latency and higher reliability than 5G, and will be able to bring the concept of Ambient Internet of Everything (AIoE), which provides enhanced connected experience to users.