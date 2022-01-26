Korean government cooperate with local firms on future 6G networks

The Korean Ministry of Science and ICT announced that it is working on next-generation network development strategies together with local carriers and tech firms SK Telecom, KT, LG Uplus, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, Business Korea reported.

The government and the companies aim to carry out cooperation activities for the development and innovation of 5G backbone and as-yet-unstandardized future 6G networks, the Internet of Things (IoT) and satellite communication, according to the report.

“Future media services will be characterized by a blurry boundary between the virtual world and reality and the six degrees of freedom. These are impossible without 5G evolutions, 6G equipment and ultra-low end-to-end latency,” said the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute.

Samsung Electronics has also recently announced it will collaborate with Korea University to establish a department dedicated to the research and development of next-generation technologies such as 6G. Starting in 2023, 30 students will be able to study in Korea University’s next-gen tech department.

“In keeping with the changes in the communications market where hardware and software technologies converge, we have decided to establish Korea University and the next generation communications department to develop convergent talents specialized in the telecommunications sector,” Samsung said.

Meanwhile, LG Electronics had recently showcased 6G technology during the ‘2021 Korea Science and Technology Exhibition’ held at KINTEX in Ilsan, South Korea.

During the event, LG unveiled a power amplifier for 6G for the first time, a device it has jointly developed with Germany’s Fraunhofer Research Institute. At that time, LG Electronics said it has successfully demonstrated the transmission and reception of wireless “6G” terahertz (THz) data over 100 meters in an outdoor setting.

In 2019, LG established the LG-KAIST 6G Research Center in partnership with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST).

LG and KAIST had previously partnered with U.S.-based test and measurement firm Keysight Technologies with the aim of carrying out research on future 6G technologies.

Under the terms of the agreement, the three partners will cooperate in developing technologies related to terahertz frequencies, widely seen a key frequency band for 6G communications, which have not yet been standardized. The partners aim to complete 6G research by 2024.

LG previously said that 6G is expected to be commercialized in 2029. LG also noted that future 6G technologies will provide faster data speed, lower latency and higher reliability than 5G, and will be able to bring the concept of Ambient Internet of Everything (AIoE), which provides enhanced connected experience to users.

The government of South Korea previously said it aims to launch a pilot project for not-yet-standardized 6G mobile services in 2026. The Korean government expects 6G services could be commercially available in Korea between 2028 and 2030.

The Korean government’s strategy for 6G consists of preemptive development of next-generation technologies, securing standard and high value-added patents, and laying R&D and industry foundations. The government selected five major areas for the pilot project: Digital healthcare immersive content, self-driving cars, smart cities and smart factories.

RCR Wireless News published an editorial report about future 6G technology dubbed "Is it really time to start talking about 6G?", in which key industry leaders and analysts talk about the initial efforts towards the future development of 6G.