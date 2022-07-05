Open RAN – Here to stay for the long haul!

Over 75% of CSPs say that Open RAN or Open Architectures are critical to future network operations. Open RAN is being tested and deployed by operators worldwide and is expected to take 15% of the RAN market by 2026 (3), demonstrating a savings of nearly 40% on TCO, and positively impacting 5G investments.

Mavenir was first to deploy a fully containerized Open vRAN solution at Turkcell, paving the way for the world’s first deployment of Open vRAN on the AWS cloud for the industry-defining DISH deployment. The ability to deploy on the public cloud changes the economic model in that it allows CSPs to leverage proven web-scale tools and automation techniques in the mobile network. Cloud-native Open vRAN also gives CSPs faster and greater control of feature development, which is a top motivation for Open RAN (4).

It is critical to the success of Open RAN to have proven, multi-vendor interoperability and support for a variety of use cases, including 5G NSA, 5GSA and private networks. Open RAN is a comprehensive approach that includes radios, virtualized CU/DU, and network intelligence components. However, the real power of Open RAN is in its intelligence and automation.

To help mobile CSPs make the best use of Open RAN network resources, Mavenir provides a near real-time RAN Intelligent Controller (nrt-RIC), uniquely designed with deep knowledge of the Radio Access Network (RAN) domain, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and cloud-native, software-defined networking.

The nrt-RIC adds strategic value and differentiation for CSPs by providing a framework that automates RAN operational workflows while also optimizing end-to-end network performance. The nrt-RIC operates with low-latency control loops, bringing intelligence closer to the edge and allowing for fine-grained, user-level adjustments to network performance. When added to an Open RAN architecture, the innovative AI/ML algorithms in the nrt-RIC can improve throughput and spectral efﬁciency up to 50% on average (2), resulting in an upheaval of the RAN economic model and bringing automation to a whole new level.

In an extension of the Open RAN ecosystem, Mavenir also offers a comprehensive portfolio of O-RAN compliant radio products spanning micro, macro, millimeter wave (mmWave) and massive MIMO (mMIMO). The new OpenBeam radio suite consists of high-performance radios with a modular design using proven technology to support both beamforming and multi-band needs. The robust set of options are cost efficient with low power consumption, low wind load, and are built with integrated intelligence and automation. The reference architecture for the OpenBeam suite is available to all O-RAN compliant vendors and are interoperable with other Open RAN hardware software products.

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers.

Footnotes:

(1) Senza Filli, 2021

(2) O-RAN Plugfest 2021, hosted by Airtel India

(3) Dell’Oro Group 2022(4) Heavy Reading Operator Survey