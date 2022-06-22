NTT DoCoMo taps Viavi to ensure global access to its 5G Open RAN project

NTT DoCoMo will use Viavi Solutions’ test suite for end-to-end testing for its 5G Open RAN Ecosystem (OREC), a project launched in 2021 that is comprised of 13 vendor partners. Because the objective of OREC is to extend ubiquitous connectivity for users around the world, NTT DoCoMo stated that it is “committed” to enabling overseas mobile operators to remotely access the Shared Open Lab in Yokosuka, Japan to validate their own virtualized RAN. According to Viavi, its test suite will ensure that NTT DoCoMo can achieve this with support for the requirements of multiple international operators.

Specifically, the operator will use Viavi’s TM500 Network Tester, TM500 O-DU Tester, the TeraVM O-CU Tester and the TeraVM Core Emulator for end-to-end testing. The pair indicated several key testing use cases these solutions enable, including: Benchmarking performance of a virtual O-DU and O-CU individually or in combination where the O-RU could be real or emulated; Super-high load testing of the combined use of the TM500, TM500 O-DU Tester, TeraVM O-CU Tester and TeraVM Core Emulator; and Flexible end-to-end scenario testing, which means all of the test elements have a single point of control, allowing the operator to do multiple combinations of traffic scenarios.

“In response to the diversifying needs of the market, NTT [Docomo] is driving 5G Open and virtualized RAN solutions with its ecosystem partners, aiming to realize highly flexible networks globally,” said Sadayuki Abeta, general manager, Radio Access Network Development Dept., NTT DoCoMo. “Our collaboration with [Viavi] will ensure robust and comprehensive validation of virtualized base stations, and facilitate availability for operators around the globe.”

“NTT [Docomo’s] bold vision and exacting requirements have always raised the bar for our solutions, and their advancement of Open RAN is no exception,” said Rajesh Rao, vice president, Asia Pacific and Japan, Viavi. “The disaggregation of the network places a heavy focus on interoperability as a third pillar of validation alongside conformance and performance. [Viavi’s] test suite has been proven to deliver all three.”

The Japanese mobile phone operator has used the Viavi TM500 Network Tester for base station testing since the early stages of 3G.