TROS is ready for hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, says Telefónica Tech

Telefónica Tech, the multinational telco’s managed services business unit, this week announced Telefónica Red Hat OpenShift Service (TROS). The new cloud service is a fresh evolution of the company’s existing “Cloud Garden” managed platform. While the focus remains enterprise app modernization and cloudification, TROS gets an increased emphasis on multi-cloud deployments and hybrid cloud versatility. TROS can be deployed either on Telefónica Tech’s Virtual Data Center platform or on hyperscaler infrastructure, said the company.

“TROS is the multi-cloud proposal of containers that until now Telefónica Tech offered under the name ‘Cloud Garden’ in its cloud on ‘Virtual Data Center’, VDC, and that now evolves allowing its deployment also on the infrastructures of the hyperscalers,” said the company.

VDC is a private cloud service aimed at helping enterprises move workloads to cloud environments. The company pioneered the platform in Spain, but has since extended it throughout its burgeoning global Wide Area Network (WAN) infrastructure. Telefónica Tech operates several VDC nodes throughout Latin America and operates U.S. nodes in Miami, Florida and Ashburn, Virginia. The Virginia location is the company’s newest; it opened in May with new features including disaster recovery, backup mechanisms, and additional security functionality.

The company said TROS will help its enterprise customers to migrate data center workloads to different clouds in different physical locations, including edge deployments.

“This new, open hybrid, multi-cloud approach will allow Telefonica Tech to strengthen and differentiate its value proposition, and provide more flexibility to its customers in their digital transformation and application modernisation in the markets where Telefónica Tech is present,” said the company.

For Telefónica Tech CEO of Cybersecurity and Cloud María Jesús Almazor, the new cloud service helps consolidate its position as a global digital transformation specialist.

“We continue to evolve our ecosystem of alliances to enhance the digital capabilities of our professionals and to include in our portfolio the most innovative proposals in the market, fundamental aspects to continue offering the best service to our customers,” she added.

As with Cloud Garden, TROS is based on Red Hat OpenShift and IBM tech designed to ease the corporate shift to the cloud. For Telefónica Tech, using OpenShift is about more than just Kubernetes cloud app container orchestration – it’s all about hybrid and multi-cloud flexibility.

“Red Hat OpenShift differentiates itself by combining multiple hardened open source technologies to provide a more complete modern application platform, enabling organizations to use it as the foundation for current and future IT strategies,” said Telefónica Tech.

TROS is a natural outgrowth of Red Hat’s commitment to open hybrid cloud, said Julia Bernal, Country Manager for Spain and Portugal at Red Hat.

“Our mission is to mitigate the complexities of modern cloud-scale IT environments and with managed cloud services they can do just that,” said Bernal.

Earlier this month, Telefónica Tech announced a Software-Defined Wide Area Network(SD-WAN) offering with Cisco that will offer integrated service and security for large companies and small to medium businesses (SMBs). The service comprises SD-WAN, security and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architectures, and will help these businesses connect across data centers, branch offices and remote employee locations.