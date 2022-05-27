Telefónica Tech opens ‘Virtual Data Center’ in Ashburn, VA

Expanded enterprise cloud migration service joins nodes in Florida, Latin America

Telefónica Tech, the multinational telco’s managed security services business unit, has announced the launch of a new Virtual Data Center (VDC) node in Ashburn, Virginia. VDC is a private cloud service aimed at helping enterprises move workloads to cloud environments. The service launches with new features, according to the company. VDC adds disaster recovery, backup mechanisms and additional security measures.

Telefónica Tech operates another VDC node in Miami, Florida and several internationally throughout Latin America. Telefónica Tech USA is based out of Miami.

VDC is aimed at gradual enterprise cloud transformation. Telefónica Tech promises on-demand scalable infrastructure for cloud migration based on VMware’s virtualization technology, with server auto-scaling, advanced monitoring, and software license compliance. According to Telefónica Tech, the VDC delivers the same network capabilities as a conventional data center – virtual LAN, multi-layered architecture, topologies and security, but on-demand, by leveraging virtualization, network automation, and cloud computing services. VDC supports hybrid cloud deployments from private clouds hosted in on-premise customer facilities or in Telefónica’s data centers.

“Companies that implement Telefónica Tech’s VDC service will benefit from a virtual infrastructure that works like a physical one, allowing them to allocate more or fewer resources, depending on their business needs, without having to purchase new equipment,” says Telefónica Tech.

María Jesús Almazor, CEO of cybersecurity and cloud at Telefónica Tech, said that the company hosts the largest hub in Southern Europe and is poised to be key to the U.S. cloud and cybersecurity business.

“We have technological alliances with the main vendors in the sector and our own significant Cloud technology capabilities. In addition, we have a Digital Operations Centre (DOC) and eleven Security Operations Centres (SOCs) distributed around the world to protect companies and drive digital transformation in a secure way,” said Almazor.

Back in February, Telefónica Tech announced a partnership with Oracle to offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services as part of their portfolio. And Telefónica España will host Oracle’s first cloud region for Spain.

For Telefónica Tech, enterprise security is increasingly about focusing efforts on hybrid and multi-cloud strategies which complement the growing number of data security and sovereignty requirements around the world – a point underscored by both businesses at the time. Almazor saw the news as reinforcement of Telefónica Tech’s position as a premier Platform as a Service (PaaS) provider.

The broadening international data security needs VDC addresses arise amidst an economic shot in the arm for some European tech businesses; at least those ready to capitalize on free REACT-EU funds earmarked for digital transformation efforts in private industry and the public sector. Spain, Telefónica’s home turf, received in January €382.7 million in REACT-EU digital infrastructure funding.

“One of the key drivers for success in the cloud market is to help our customers in their digital transformation by offering a complete and differential portfolio with the support of reference partners,” said Almazor.