Microsoft evolves Xbox cloud gaming platform to reach new markets, devices

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available in 28 countries

This week, Microsoft announced the expansion of its Xbox cloud gaming platform both in terms of geography and device compatibility. Gamers in Argentina and New Zealand now have access to Xbox Cloud Gaming on their phones, tablets and PCs today. And later this month, a new Xbox TV app will allow eligible users to play games from Microsoft’s’ cloud gaming library on Samsung Smart TVs.

In reference to the first bit of news, Catherine Gluckstein, vice president and head of product for Xbox Cloud Gaming, commented: “We’ve continuously heard from gamers in Argentina and New Zealand that accessing Xbox Cloud Gaming is a priority and we’re thrilled to make it a reality.”

Last September, Microsoft launched the service in Australia, Brazil, Mexico and Japan. Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available in 28 countries, 27 of which are on the list to gain access to the impending Xbox TV app, an announcement that gets at the heart of what makes cloud gaming cool: Users can now play games on their TVs — the old-school way — without an Xbox console.

By running a game on a nearby server and streaming it to the player, cloud gaming frees the player from the confines of relying on a computer or console with powerful, expensive graphics and hardware to play a game. Much of the market’s growth can be attributed to advanced connectivity technologies, particularly 5G, which offers the required low latency and high-speed connectivity, as well as the ability to handle the high data demands expected from gaming platform subscribers.

Microsoft stated that while it has only partnered with Samsung at of yet, Ashley McKissick, corporate vice president of Xbox gaming experiences and platforms, shared that the company is “exploring” other TV partnerships “as part of this next evolution in [the company’s] vision.”