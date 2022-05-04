Japanese, European groups ink MoU on 6G cooperation

This MoU is the first to be signed between the Beyond 5G/6G related organizations from Japan and Europe

Japan’s Beyond 5G Promotion Consortium (B5PC) and Europe’s 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation on next-generations networks.

The Beyond 5G Promotion Consortium has been promoting the appeal of Japanese Beyond 5G/6G approaches, and its International Committee of the Beyond 5G Promotion Consortium has been actively working towards collaboration activities with countries and organizations outside of Japan.

Meanwhile, the 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA) represents the vision of the European industry regarding next generation networks and services. Its primary objective is to contribute to Europe’s leadership on beyond 5G and 6G research and to full 5G deployment according to the 5G Action Plan.

The 6G-IA carries out a wide range of activities in strategic areas including standardization, frequency spectrum, R&D projects, technology skills, collaboration with key vertical industry sectors, notably for the development of trials, and international cooperation.

The two parties said that this MoU is the first to be signed between the Beyond 5G/6G related organizations from Japan and Europe.

The areas of cooperation as part of the agreement include the exchange of information, as well as cooperation in the following matters:

-Vision of 6G

-Technology exploitation and dissemination to ensure awareness, understanding and involvement and finally adoption

-Requirements on 6G

-Discussions on basic system concepts, architecture and use cases

-Support for global regulatory process in identification of frequency bands and spectrum arrangement for 6G technologies

-Identification of common interest, building of consensus and collaboration to support development of globally harmonized standards

-Promoting cooperation among European and Japanese R&D organizations and industries

-Use cases of 6G and other topics.

Regarding the next steps in this cooperation agreement, both 5GPC and 6G-IA seek to co-host webinars or investigate joint research projects. Moreover, both will continue to explore further collaboration opportunities with other countries and organization.

Last month, the new government of South Korea said it was expecting to come up with a 6G communications prototype in 2026. The Presidential Transition Committee said that the incoming government was expecting the as-yet-unstandardized “6G” technology to be commercialized between 2028 and 2030.

In January, the Korean government announced that it was working on next-generation network development strategies together with local carriers and tech firms SK Telecom, KT, LG Uplus, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics.

The government and the companies aim to carry out cooperation activities for the development and innovation of 5G backbone and as-yet-unstandardized future 6G networks, the Internet of Things (IoT) and satellite communication.

