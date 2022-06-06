YOU ARE AT:Open RANDoD and National Spectrum Consortium partner for O-RAN acceleration
5G
Image: 123RF

DoD and National Spectrum Consortium partner for O-RAN acceleration

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
Open RAN5GNetwork Infrastructure

The goal of this initiative is to help identify obstacles to emerging or existing companies in accelerating the commercialization of O-RAN in the U.S

The National Spectrum Consortium, with support from the Department of Defense (DoD), recently announced a call for white papers to their membership, requesting feedback and ideas from industry and academia that could help accelerate the development, manufacturing, and testing of 5G Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) technologies in the United States.

The main goal of this initiative is to help identify obstacles to emerging or existing companies in accelerating the commercialization of Open RAN in the U.S.

The DoD said it has identified the development of Open Architecture and Virtualization as one of its major lines of effort under its 5G Strategy Implementation Plan. “RANs are traditionally vendor-locked, vertically integrated telecommunications architectures composed of base stations, radios, and antennas that enable wireless communications, such as 4G, 5G, and subsequent generations of communications technologies. By disaggregating RAN architectures – thus making them ‘Open’ – more companies can pursue innovation on advanced 5G network architectures and related security,” DoD said. “It is believed that this market-based approach represents a sustainable model for accelerating critical 5G innovation while spurring the growth of domestic supply chains based on trusted and secure vendors. To this end, the Department also collaborates with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA) Institute for Telecommunication Sciences (ITS) on the 5G Challenge.”

The DoD said that the challenge is a prize competition aiming to accelerate the adoption of open interfaces, interoperable components, and multi-vendor solutions toward developing an open 5G ecosystem while also increasing the domestic industrial base of innovative wireless companies.

 The Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research & Engineering (OUSD (R&E)) and the National Security Council are planning an Industry Day in July to discuss and further explore the ideas and suggestions submitted via the requested whitepapers.

The Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering is the Chief Technology Officer of the Department of Defense. The main goal of USD(R&E) is to carry out research, science, technology, engineering, and innovation activities to maintain the United States military’s technological advantage.

Previous article
Fujitsu, NTT Docomo and NEC announce joint 6G trials
Next article
Athonet targets financial services sector with private 5G lab in London’s Square Mile

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

This Channel is Sponsored By Intel®

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats