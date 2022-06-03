NTU Singapore selects Keysight to advance 6G technology

Keysight Technologies had previously signed a MoU with Samsung Research to advance research and development of 6G technology

Keysight Technologies has been selected by the Center for Disruptive Photonic Technologies in Singapore for the provision of its software-centric test and measurement solutions to advance as-yet-unstandardized 6G technology based on terahertz frequencies.

The center chose Keysight’s solutions to validate on-chip terahertz electronic-photonic devices such as transceivers. Located at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), the center leverages terahertz frequencies to develop a electronic-photonic hybrid approach. It can be used to design mobile devices capable of efficiently operating at data rates of up to several terabits per second (Tbps). Many emerging applications and future 6G use cases, including augmented reality, holographic communication and mobile edge computing rely on such high data rate speeds, Keysight said.

“Keysight is pleased to contribute to breakthroughs in 6G technology by providing NTU with a 6G testbed that accurately analyzes unchartered terrain spanning electronics and photonics technologies for their TeraX Lab,” said Boon Juan Tan, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s general electronics measurements solutions (GEMS) group. “Together with pacesetters such as NTU, Keysight is enabling high-speed data transfer links critical to realizing a wide range of consumer, enterprise and government 6G applications.”

Keysight also noted that its integrated software and hardware tools, with advanced performance in measurement science applicable to 6G technologies, enable NTU to accurately characterize complex transceiver modules.

“One of the world’s leading universities, NTU Singapore, through its Center for Disruptive Photonic Technologies, will leverage its research strengths to explore the boundaries of new designs for 6G, as well as other emerging technologies, with the help of Keysight’s solutions,” said Ranjan Singh, associate professor at the Physics and Applied Physics Department of the School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, NTU.

Earlier this year, Keysight Technologies had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Samsung Research to advance research and development of 6G technology.

Keysight noted that future 6G systems are expected to be built on technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), sensing, digital twins, time-sensitive networking (TSN) and holographic communications. Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will work together to develop test and verification technologies for as-yet-unstandardized 6G wireless systems.

Keysight also said it possesses foundational technology and key building blocks essential to helping 6G become a reality. This includes network, channel and user equipment (UE) emulation, mmWave and sub-Terahertz (THz) signal source and analysis, as well as high-speed Ethernet network emulation and data center connectivity testing.

Keysight Technologies previously said it helped Korean company LG Electronics to demonstrate a 6G radio frequency (RF) front-end (RFFE) module at the 2021 Korea Science and Technology Exhibition held at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsan, Korea in December 2021.

This demonstration leveraged Keysight’s 6G sub-terahertz (THz) R&D testbed and LG’s 6G radio front-end transceiver to generate terabit data wireless transmissions.

Keysight noted that its 6G testbed supports a scalable number of frequency bands and ultra-wide bandwidths, enabling wireless companies to conduct 6G sub-THz channel sounding research and evaluate candidate 6G waveforms.