Keysight Technologies, Samsung partner on 6G R&D

Keysight Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Samsung Research to advance research and development of 6G technology, the former company said in a release.

Keysight noted that future 6G systems are expected to be built on technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), sensing, digital twins, time-sensitive networking (TSN) and holographic communications. Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will work together to develop test and verification technologies for as-yet-unstandardized 6G wireless systems.

“Keysight is pleased to expand its existing collaboration with Samsung, which has resulted in several important achievements towards establishing 5G new radio (NR) as a mature technology,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president of Keysight’s network infrastructure business. “6G is expected to underpin the wireless connectivity fabric that leverages heterogenous networks and the convergence of communication and computing. Establishing a 6G partnership with Samsung enables Keysight to refine our software-driven test solutions, critical in developing differentiated 6G products.”

Keysight also noted that the collaboration will accelerate the development of AI-enabled air interfaces that leverage massive multiple input multiple output (MIMO) antenna technology. Such air interfaces support deployment of energy-efficient and ultra-dense networks capable of delivering ultra-low latencies and terabit data wireless transmissions.

“The signing of this MoU with Keysight will greatly advance Samsung’s 6G strategy of combining the company’s expertise in communication technology with capabilities in software and AI,” said Sunghyun Choi, EVP at Samsung Research. “Joining forces with Keysight enables Samsung to influence a future that uses 6G to improve human connection, health and safety.”

Keysight said it possesses foundational technology and key building blocks essential to helping 6G become a reality. This includes network, channel and user equipment (UE) emulation, mmWave and sub-Terahertz (THz) signal source and analysis, as well as high-speed Ethernet network emulation and data center connectivity testing.

Earlier this month, Keysight Technologies said it helped Korean company LG Electronics to demonstrate a 6G radio frequency (RF) front-end (RFFE) module at the 2021 Korea Science and Technology Exhibition held at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsan, Korea in December 2021.

This demonstration leveraged Keysight’s 6G sub-terahertz (THz) R&D testbed and LG’s 6G radio front-end transceiver to generate terabit data wireless transmissions.

Keysight noted that its 6G testbed supports a scalable number of frequency bands and ultra-wide bandwidths, enabling wireless companies to conduct 6G sub-THz channel sounding research and evaluate candidate 6G waveforms.

In early 2021, the two parties initiated a collaboration focused on next generation 6G network technology by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at securing leadership in the standardization and commercialization phase of 6G mobile communication.

