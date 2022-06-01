Find the right fixed wireless partner: Here’s my checklist (Reader Forum)￼

Every fixed wireless network operator will say they want to build a network that’s resilient, easy to operate and performs up to expectations. That’s the easy part. But today, choosing a partner that can help turn that promise into practice has never been harder.

As companies think about the specific technologies needed to make this happen, the amount of noise in the market nowadays makes the choice all the more confusing amidst so many competing claims. Unfortunately, it’s easy to get led astray and wind up with “solutions” that don’t scale or leave networks open to security vulnerabilities that put end users at great risk.

So, as someone who has worked in this industry for a while and has partnered with a variety of technology providers to deploy Gigabit fixed wireless broadband networks, let me share some guidelines to help steer you in the right direction.

Think holistically. The network is not just a dumb pipe from point A to point B to point C. You need to think about what happens when you’re on the other end of that at the subscriber level. How do you supply routers to your customers? Do you supply anything beyond that subscriber module to your customers? How do you backhaul your data? Do you have a site that’s connected directly to fiber? Do you need a high-capacity backhaul? It is important to look at the totality of solutions that a vendor can offer for different types of wireless use cases as the “data fabric,” and it must be sufficiently strong to underpin any solution.

Flexibility is important. The technology provider you work with should be able to offer different architecture options. That means a flexible deployment model and management any way the customer prefers, whether that involves free cloud or on-premises, subscription-based or mobile app options. Similarly, your supplier should be able to manage security, redundancy and scale while maintaining the operating system.

Don’t limit yourself. A solution must not only be agile but also offer cost-effective connectivity to network operators. Find a partner that offers different solutions so you can find the best match. Whoever you settle upon should have a portfolio of network technologies including backhaul, multipoint distribution, switching and indoor/outdoor Wi-Fi access and home routers. Don’t box yourself in by considering only a vendor that offers a limited or specific solution designed to do one thing. You need options.

Don’t overpay. There are many companies in the fixed wireless broadband space that offer good products, but don’t fall for the line that their performance justifies expensive price tags. Your best bet is to calculate the total cost of ownership of any solution — and that reflects a myriad of factors such as the importance of software management to remotely manage and maintain the network as well as the level of overall security.

You need to build for the future. It’s possible you’re using a 5 GHz solution today. But tomorrow, your needs may change, requiring you to need something different. This makes it all the more important to find a vendor that has a full portfolio to support your future growth.

It’s hard to sufficiently underscore the importance of operational ease of use. Over the years, I have heard stories of technology providers, whose kludgy software required customers to call support if they wanted to change the radio passwords. They also didn’t allow customers to change the channel size on their offering. There were no knobs or levers to turn. The product worked the way it worked, and that was the end of the story. Take it or leave it. Don’t fall for that. Customers need to be able to control, manage and monitor everything across their networks, and that requires features that foster operational ease of use. Look for solutions that give you access to helpful functionality such as centralized end-to-end cloud management across the entire network with one system to remove potential headaches. Anything less is a non-starter.

Post-sales technical support is now table stakes for the simple reason that customers are going to call at all hours. There’s no set time to expect the unexpected, which is why a technology supplier needs to be on call at all times. They should offer free support for calls made during regular hours and tiered levels of service for customers who need off-hours, if not round-the-clock, access.

Don’t overlook security. Current events require everyone to think seriously about security. Fixed wireless is no exception. It’s hard to believe but some vendors are missing in action when it comes to security protection in their software. They don’t authenticate, offer over-the-air encryption or offer user login levels. That might work if the customer is starting with a small network and trying it out with a few radios to see how it works. But once that trial period ends and plans get going to scale with lots of radios, better security becomes a must-have item.

These are all key components of any plan you need to deploy a wireless solution with confidence. Frankly, I would be guilty of misleading you were I to elevate a single consideration to the top of the list and deem it to be the “most important.” Each customer — and use case — is going to be unique and will require a solution that reflects tech innovation, customer support and total cost of ownership considerations. Keep that as your North Star, and you’ll come away with a solution that lets you sleep at night.