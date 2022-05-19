YOU ARE AT:Network InfrastructureBack for a second year – RCR Wireless News and Enterprise IoT...
Back for a second year – RCR Wireless News and Enterprise IoT Insights present the Private Networks Global Forum 2022

RCR Wireless News and Enterprise IoT Insights are proud to announce Cambridge Consultants, Intel, MulteFire Alliance, Nokia, Qualcomm, Viavi Solutions, Mavenir and One Layer as event sponsors for the 2nd annual Private Networks Global Forum, taking place virtually on May 24th

This day-long virtual event will discuss the various different private network deployment models, key uses cases, licensed and unlicensed spectrum, as well as the design and network management options for private networks. 

Private enterprises, carriers, system integrators, policymakers and technology solution providers will all join the 1500+ audience to explore the backbone of digital transformation. Leaders in the space will take to the virtual stage to share their successes, including Airbus, Siemens, Bosch, Blue White Robotics and more, who will present use cases and tackle speaker Q&A from the audience. 

Over 30 speakers in all will present over the course of the day with a variety of panel discussions and solo presentations, with the event being chaired by Enterprise IoT Editor James Blackman. RCR Wireless News Managing Editor Catherine Sbeglia Nin and Executive Editor Kelly Hill will chair panels throughout the day, each allowing for live audience interaction. 

