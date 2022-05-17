This past April, Preeti Ohri Khemani was elected chair of the NFC Forum. On this episode, Preeti delves into the possible use cases for NFC, or Near Field Communication, that go beyond the well-know tap-to-pay, and provides an overview of the current standards climate around this technology.
Well, technically… more and more devices are adopting NFC technology: NFC Forum’s Preeti Ohri Khemani (Ep. 71)
Previous articleSmarter than the average ‘G’: The role of AI/ML in 6G systems
Next articleT-Mobile US to test 3.45-3.55 GHz
ABOUT AUTHOR
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News and Enterprise IoT Insights, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure and edge computing. She also hosts Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.