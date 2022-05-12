Nokia secures license to demo private 5G products at its Tokyo office

Nokia said the center will allow local enterprises, telcos and infrastructure providers to understand the potential of “Local 5G” technology

Nokia announced the re-opening of its newly revamped Advanced Technology Center (ATC) in Japan, to test and demonstrate its “Local 5G” equipment, software and services, following the acquisition of a 5G license.

The European vendor noted that the center will allow local enterprises, communications service providers and infrastructure providers to closely learn and understand the potential of Local 5G technology in unlocking new values and better serving their customers. The facility will also offer Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS), ensuring access to infrastructure and testing services and validation of devices, applications, and solutions.

Nokia has acquired a radio license for private 5G from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, which allows it to demonstrate Local 5G in its Tokyo office.

The center will also enable Nokia’s customers and partners to jointly develop solutions, demonstrate use cases, and conduct research innovation to test various applications using actual equipment and simulate the real usage environment to help them discover how the technology will perform in a real-world scenario.

Nokia plans to further expand the Local 5G network to the workplace floor of the Tokyo office in Roppongi and, it says, create an environment where all employees can use the Local 5G network at the office.

Nokia established the ATC in 2017 as its flagship technology center in Japan. The vendor said that its AirScale Radio and private wireless solutions, including Nokia Digital Automation Cloud and industrial-grade private wireless core, are being used to enable local 5G coverage around the ATC.

John Lancaster-Lennox, president of Nokia Japan, said: “We are excited at the opening of the all-new Advanced Technology Center at our Roppongi office in Tokyo. We look forward to showcasing our latest 5G innovations and how they open new opportunities for our customers. Nokia’s Lab-as-a-Service will allow communications service providers to quickly launch innovative services and products by being able to validate them for real-world reliability and performance. The center allows our customers to experience the potential of Local 5G in the real-world environment. In addition, it enables us to train our professionals in a simulated real-world environment and to quickly resolve any deployment issue.”

In related news, Nokia and Contela have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide private 5G network solutions to Korean public sector organizations.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nokia and Contela will jointly develop new business models in line with the unique requirements of the public sector. Both companies will undertake marketing, sales and solutions convergence in private 5G networks. With this agreement, the companies will be able to offer local and customized solutions for Korean government industrial areas such as the smart cities, smart green industrial complex and educational institutes, enabling state-of-the-art digital transformation.

Josh Lee, customer team head of enterprise at Nokia Korea, said: “Access to reliable, local and customized private 5G networks will allow Korean enterprises and government organizations to use 5G technology to enhance operational efficiency and gain new competencies.”