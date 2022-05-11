Vodafone UK signs 10-year deal for three new solar farms

Energy generation is scheduled to begin at the end of 2022

As part of its plan to achieve net-zero U.K. operations by 2027, Vodafone has signed a 10-year agreement with power supplier Centrica and MYTILINEOS’ Renewables & Storage Development business unit for power generated from three new solar farms in Lincolnshire, Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire.

With energy generation scheduled to begin at the end of this year, the deal will bring additional renewable power provision to the U.K. grid, according to the telco, and in doing so, will strengthen the country’s ability provide clean and affordable energy, while ensuring long-term energy independence and security.

“Today’s announcement ensures a significant proportion of our energy requirement, for at least the next 10 years, is home-grown in the U.K. I’m delighted Vodafone is helping to progress the development of new renewable power sites and supporting the delivery of more green energy to the UK grid,” commented Ahmed Essam, U.K. CEO for Vodafone.

Combined, the two onshore wind farms in Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire supply 75 gigawatt hours of renewable electricity every year. Together, they will provide more than 20% of Vodafone UK’s annual energy requirement and guarantee it access to long-term, high-quality renewable electricity supplies. The telco said that when fully operational, the solar farms are expected to supply more than 100 gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable electricity annually, enough to power a town of almost 30,000 households for a year and save around 25,000 tons of CO 2 emissions.

Additional climate actions taken by Vodafone include switching to 100% renewable electricity, reducing CO2 emissions by 37%, trialing electric vehicle charging points and moving to a 60% EV or PHEV car fleet and joining the UK Government’s Race to Zero and Tech Zero Taskforce. Worldwide, Vodafone has committed to achieving net zero for its own operations by 2030, and for its full carbon footprint by 2040.