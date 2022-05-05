Amdocs opens 5G experience lab in Dallas

Amdocs had previously announced the expansion of its 5G Value Plane offerings

Amdocs has opened its new Americas 5G Experience Lab in Dallas, Texas.

In a release, Amdocs said that the new 5G lab will enable organizations to create innovative services leveraging the power of 5G networks.

The company also noted that the 5G Experience Lab is a facility where service providers, enterprises, Amdocs and its 5G edge applications can develop new opportunities across industries. Amdocs also said its 5G solutions and services provide a platform for network access and capabilities “as-a-service,” ensuring ecosystem components from diverse partners are interoperable and scalable and can be brought to market quickly and monetized effectively.

Amdocs highlighted that enterprises can experiment in various areas, including private wireless networks, premium 5G services, cloud services, Industry 4.0, and security. The lab also embraces industry standards and organizations such as OpenRAN, Telecom Infrastructure Project (TIP), 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), TM Forum and more.

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president of technology and head of strategy, said: “The building blocks of our future society are more than just an advanced network; it’s the evolution of everything around the network that will drive innovation in a connected society. With the launch of our 5G Experience Lab, we’re creating a setting where industry-leading enterprises can work together to unlock a limitless number of amazing experiences and re-imagine the future. Historically, the Dallas Fort-Worth Metroplex has been a rich contributor to the telecommunications industry and a source of technology innovation, and we’re excited to continue that trend with our expanded investment in cutting-edge capabilities.”

Earlier this year, Amdocs announced the expansion of its 5G Value Plane offerings to serve emerging 5G standalone networks globally.

Amdocs said its 5G Value Plane solution expansion integrates with end-to-end service orchestration to power real-time business-driven network slice management and orchestration, as well as optimal placement of network functions and AI-driven autonomous operations across the entire lifecycle. It also drives new use cases around Network Data Analytics (NWDAF), utilizing network data to support enhanced automation, closed-loop operations, self-healing and ensuring the performance of new monetizable 5G services.

Amdocs is working with the 5G Open Innovation Lab and companies like Microsoft to invest in developing state-of-the-art use cases around areas like driverless cars, rural connectivity, food resiliency, and enterprise.

“As 5G standalone networks continue to launch across the globe, there are immense challenges to unlocking their full potential. Success requires a close linkage between the business and the network, as well as robust automation capabilities, to ensure communications service providers can deliver exceptional experiences for their customers and partners, as well as flexibly monetize these innovative new services. The 5G Value Plane is key to unlocking this opportunity for service providers,” Goonetilleke said.