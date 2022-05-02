Comcast to carry out field test of 5G with employees in June: CEO

Comcast activated the first 5G radios during the first quarter

Comcast expects to launch an employee field test of 5G in June, the company’s president and CEO Brian Roberts said during a conference call with investors.

The executive also noted that Comcast had lit the first 5G radios during the first quarter.

“We’re doing technical trials and leveraging our spectrum in the offload traffic in high-dense areas. So we’re running trials, optimizing the approach and turned up our first 5G radios at the beginning of February. Trials are underway, so we’ll be ready when and if this makes sense,” said David Watson, President and CEO, Comcast Cable.

Regarding a potential 5G launch, Watson said that the firm “in a good position and we’ll just be opportunistic” in future.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 increased 14.0% to $31 billion. Net Income increased 6.6% to $3.5 billion.

During the first quarter, Comcast added 318,000 mobile lines, its fifth consecutive quarter of all-time bests since its Xfinity Mobile service launched in 2017.

Comcast ended Q1 with 4.3 million mobile subscribers, up 1.2 million compared to March 2021.

Revenue for Cable Communications increased 4.7% to $16.5 billion in the first quarter of 2022, driven by increases in broadband, business services, wireless, advertising, and other revenue, partially offset by decreases in video and voice revenue.

“We have a great wireless business, an MVNO partner in Verizon and have opportunities to further improve our economics at Xfinity Mobile longer term,” Roberts said.

“We’re also enhancing the value of Xfinity broadband by bundling with mobile, offering our customers the convenience of one relationship for all their connectivity at a tremendous value. This contributed to even further improvement in broadband retention and our best quarter ever for Xfinity Mobile in terms of line net additions,” Roberts added.

In April 2017, Comcast launched Xfinity Mobile, a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) on the Verizon Wireless network.