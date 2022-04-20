FCC awards another $37 million in emergency connectivity funding

New funding application window for connecting schools and libraries to open next week

The Federal Communications Commission continues to dole out emergency connectivity funding for schools and libraries around the country, with a 13th wave of funding that totals $37 million. Funding from the program subsidizes the purchase of both equipment and broadband services.

Next week, the FCC will open its third window for funding applications (April 28 through May 13), for equipment and services that will be delivered or received in the upcoming school year. The agency said in a statement that, given what it has seen in past filings and the amount of funds left, this will “likely be the last opportunity” for schools and libraries to participate in the program before the funds are depleted.

The most recent $37 million in awards is support more than 170 schools, 30 libraries and four consortia of schools + libraries in half a dozen states: Alaska, Indiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Texas. The FCC says that its committed funding to date has provided more than 10 million connected devices and five million broadband connections across the country.

The Emergency Connectivity Fund is a $7.17 billion program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help schools and libraries support remote learning. It can be used to support virtual and off-campus learning, including internet access for nightly homework. The ECF helps subsidize the cost of devices for use by students, school staff and library patrons off-campus, including laptops, tablets, Wi-Fi hot spots, modems or air cards, routers and devices that have both a router and a modem. It does not cover smartphones.

“This program has opened doors for thousands of students who lacked connectivity to get the tools they need to connect with their teachers and classmates,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Reliable and affordable access to broadband is a must for everyone, and especially for our students. I’m proud of the work we are doing to close the Homework Gap and pleased that we can offer this support for the next school year.”

