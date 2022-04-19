5G networks will result in more data, and so testing needs to be more efficient. But at the same time, 5G networks will have critical applications running on them, and so testing also has to be more accurate. Jaana Tengman, director of Product Management at Infovista, comes on the podcast to discuss this test & measurement balancing act in more detail, as well as how things like automation are helping.
Well, technically… In 5G testing, you must balance accuracy with efficiency: Infovista’s Jaana Tengman (Ep. 67)
ABOUT AUTHOR
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.