YOU ARE AT:5GWell, technically... In 5G testing, you must balance accuracy with efficiency: Infovista's...
well technically

Well, technically… In 5G testing, you must balance accuracy with efficiency: Infovista’s Jaana Tengman (Ep. 67)

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
5GPodcastWell Technically...

5G networks will result in more data, and so testing needs to be more efficient. But at the same time, 5G networks will have critical applications running on them, and so testing also has to be more accurate. Jaana Tengman, director of Product Management at Infovista, comes on the podcast to discuss this test & measurement balancing act in more detail, as well as how things like automation are helping.

Previous article
Dell Technologies to enterprises: ‘Make your plans to incorporate 5G’
Next article
SAS helps improve vaccine cold chain integrity with IoT analytics

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats