Well, technically… it’s the most exciting time to be in telecom: Fujitsu Network Communications’ Rhonda Holloway (Ep. 66)

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Rhonda Holloway, Fujitsu Network Communications’ director of Network Automation Solutions Marketing comes on the podcast to reveal how enterprise and business digitalization has changed and accelerated in the COVID era.

Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

