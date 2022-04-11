Wipro Acquires CAS Group to bolster CSP consulting

Wipro gains leverage with Tier 1 CSPs

Indian IT multinational Wipro Limited on Monday announced the acquisition of Convergence Acceleration Solutions (CAS) Group. CAS Group provides consulting services for CSPs including OSS/BSS transformation, app modernization, broadband services, 5G enablement, IoT and Network as a Service (NaaS). Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CAS brings unique complementary capabilities to Wipro, said Philippe Dintrans, senior vice president & global head, Domain & Consulting, Wipro Limited.

“Their long-standing strategic partnerships with some of the largest communications service providers, combined with deep expertise in large scale transformation projects, will allow us to achieve a significant competitive advantage in this high-growth sector,” he said.

Even without CAS, Wipro has been making inroad with CSPs as they modernize their network operations for 5G. Telefónica announced last fall that Wipro was helping with its telco cloud transition, for example. The goal as stated was to develop a common DevOps pipeline — continuous integration, deployment and testing.

“Telefónica plans to leverage a common CI/CD/CT framework for all the markets which can be implemented locally to meet specific local integration needs, with the support of Wipro,” said the telco.

“Wipro will work with Telefónica to automate the associated Network Operations and, thus, enable the transition to the Telco Cloud and the adoption of the virtualized Network Functions. This framework will allow for industrialization of the process, coping with the increased volume and complexity of the Network Functions while adopting an Agile working methodology in parallel to the industry,” it said.

Wipro will support Telefónica in implementing different use cases over Telco Cloud environments and will build an automated and programmable environment based on Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning where both partners will work jointly with the objective to achieve Zero touch network testing and deployment without a maintenance window, said Telefónica.

In March Wipro unveiled a new “Cloud Car” platform, putting its hat in the ring of burgeoning software-defined vehicles (SDV) platforms. The new platform aligns Wipro’s FullStride Cloud Services platform with an eye towards end-to-end cybersecurity and driver customization. The company predicted that by 2030, the vast majority of new vehicles will be SDVs.